The world of Fairy Tail will make the leap to video games this summer through an RPG in which their combats will be based on the more than classic turns that we are so used to seeing since the beginning of the era of electronic games. Thus, since there is little left for the launch of this title, Koei Tecmo and Gust are not skimping on resources to show players what to expect if they decide to get a copy, and this time a new trailer at the New Game + Expo!

Fairy Tail is on fire in the last trailer showing us its magical world

Natsu and company will face great battles in three of the sagas that will be adapted in the Fairy Tail RPG, and we will have until 16 fully playable characters that will make these contests the most exciting. In addition, in this title, as in any other RPG worth its salt, we will also have secondary missions that we can accept through the bulletin board of the guild, and we can even buy the best items in Lisanna’s store. And Mirajante will also prepare the best drinks that will give us some effects!

In this way, and with this new Fairy Tail trailer, we can only wait for something else, until the end of July 2020, to be able to join this guild, which many of the inhabitants of Magnolia city consider as the most scandalous from all over the kingdom of Fiore. And you, do you already know the story because you are ardent fans of the manga or anime or are you one of those who have put this title in their sights because of its RPG component, unlike what usually happens with other licenses?

