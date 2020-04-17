A new RPG plans to join the catalog of the hybrid console in just two weeks, it is Fairy Knights, the first work of the independent developer WIDStudio, which, after going through the territory of PC and mobile devices, plans to take the next leap to that of consoles from the publisher CFK. It is an original combination of game of role for turns and puzzles with an adorable chibi look, that will take us to the sunken kingdom of Vadelle, with the aim of restoring its former splendor, stolen by the terrifying hosts of a diabolical and ambitious character. The mentioned combination of styles goes beyond alternating between fights and the normal advance of the adventure, as we are used to in other titles of the style, in fact this alliance of puzzles and role takes place during the same fights, since in order to attack the enemy, we must previously solve a twisted puzzle on the go. This new RPG is scheduled to debut in the Nintendo Switch eShop next April 30th, as reported by the publisher CFK itself.

Fairy Knights is a unique puzzle RPG in which the player embarks on an adventure with adorable chibi-style characters in a world of pastel colors. See also In the game, Kai and Elisa must defeat the Devil and revive Vadelle, the barren realm from which the Devil removed the source of life. What they need are magic stones; They have to find the temples located throughout the kingdom and pass the tests of fairies. But unknown intentions and phenomena prolong what seemed like an easy job. What secrets will Kai and Elisa discover on their journey? The battle system is puzzle based. Various attacks and spells are activated depending on how the path is connected by moving stone panels. And combos are important. More combos mean more damage, so the player needs to think and control quickly. Don’t let your guard down in this active battle in real time.

