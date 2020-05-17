“If justice exists, it must be for everyone; no one can be excluded, otherwise it would no longer be justice ”. (Paul Auster)

“The justice you want for yourself is the injustice you want for your partner,” I said to my players when someone claimed their lineup in the team. And the worst was when he cited a partner as the target of his ills, he could not bear that. Every day, on “Twitter” it can be observed very frequently, fans criticize the alignment of a certain player and immediately compare him with another teammate who, curiously, has different characteristics and another way of competing. In other words, I do not agree with So-and-so’s game, but I criticize him bitterly trying to raise Mengano to heaven, who is the one who should play, after all, he is my “protégé”. With which several “injustices” are committed at the same time, on the one hand we try to discredit the criticized player but the one who gets the worst stop is usually the coach because it comes to ensuring that those who play are “plugged in” to the coach. This trend is normal for all teams, all matches, all Leagues.

In www.elfutbolymasalla.com (Manuel Granado, February 20, 2017) he wrote: “Justice / injustice in soccer is one of the most used concepts in soccer reports and commentaries. And these “legal” allusions, especially those of a negative nature (“the result has been unfair”), can be used from a double dimension: well to testify that the game offered by either team does not correspond to what is indicated in marker; well to indicate an adulteration of the result due to arbitration error / s ”. The first noted use of the word “justice / injustice” cannot be considered correct, as justice / injustice has nothing to do with the legal methods employed by teams on the field of play. The rules are the same for each and everyone uses and exploits their potential and prevents those of the opposite as best they can. It is a computation of successes and errors of their own and of others. In this sport of soccer you don’t win “on points”. Whoever makes a game more attractive, brighter, more spectacular, etc. does not win. Whoever has the most possession does not win. He who wins more passes does not win. Whoever takes the most corners does not win. The one who shoots more times on goal does not win. Etc. Here, whoever wins the most goals wins. And it doesn’t matter what I do to get it. ”

It is curious that some of those arguments stimulate the memory of when I trained young players. Among the behavior guidelines that he set at the beginning of the season, one of them was that “nobody asked me for their lineup and that they didn’t even come to my booth to comment on it.” And he argued, in addition to clarifying the concepts of justice / injustice, that if someone came to “claim”, he always transcended his colleagues, it was inevitable. If I lined up that player the next game after his “claim”, the others interpreted below was the consequence of his conversation with me. And, in addition, at least two subsequent games would not align him either. Those rules of the team coexistence game were known to the whole group. On the other hand, he tended to do a lot of rotations in general, which made it easier for there to be less anger in the players who lined up fewer times.

The terms “fair / unfair” is easy to use in the case of loss of matches and protected in arbitration proceedings. It is the most useful thing when you want to exempt yourself from guilt. And it was not easy to impose behavior guidelines on the players of a squad, almost all were covered by the refereeing performance. John Carlin, a good writer and author of books, wrote an article in “The English Corner” on “Long live injustice!” (El País, March 2. 2011): “He whom the gods wish to destroy, first They go crazy (Greek proverb) – “Complaining about injustice in football is like complaining about the rain, or about death, or about Silvio Berlusconi’s sexual appetite. They are there. It is what it is. Football without injustice would not be football; it would be one more sport. Injustice defines football as death defines life and rain defines heaven and lust for the Italian prime minister. ” Of course, many teams will agree with Carlin because they lose too many games thanks to the referees who, systematically, always favor the “greats”. And the rest are “chicks”.

J.C continues: “The perceived injustices in soccer focus on two elements: on the results (“ we played better and the others did not deserve the tie ”and such); and, with more wood, in the referees (“if he had awarded us that penalty we would have won”, etc.). These words are not heard after a game of basketball or rugby or tennis or golf. The one who won deserved it because he played better or because the other one screwed it up. And period. And in this basic difference, in the infinity of interpretations that soccer offers to explain a defeat or a victory or a draw, lies the overwhelming triumph of soccer as a global pastime ”. To counteract, we are left with the opinion of the President of FIFA, Infantino, when he assured in the “World Cup Russia 2018”: “The VAR ended injustices in football.” And it was used in a way that improved the percentage of good decisions around 95%.

It seems appropriate to capture a synthesis of what the journalist Pau Farras (1. May. 2012) wrote about “The just and the unfair of sport”. “Imagine that you are a coach of a basketball team and you are facing the Shaquille O’Neal of the best era. 215 centimeters and about 160 kilos of muscles, power and talent. A beast under the board, a guy who, whatever you do, is going to dominate the area. What do you do? What all the coaches faced him. Running, shooting from a distance and martyring him with personal fouls taking advantage that he was not very good from the free throw line. Was that unfair? No. It was reasonable. The unfair thing was when two (or three) defended him against one or they proposed a defense in a zone, since that is prohibited in the NBA. In the world of soccer there are also tricks to limit the physical and technical superiority of the rivals. The offside, for example, serves to remove especially skilled players from the area when they know how to apply well. Similarly, in defense there are no numerical or spatial limits. The only thing prohibited is the lack and loss of time, but to regulate it, the referee already exists ”.

(…) “The possibilities to compete and face rival qualities, then, are immense. However, there is a mainstream of the hobby that strives to discredit some of them for aesthetic and even moral reasons. Lately we have had a sample of it by filling pages and gatherings with one word: injustice. Injustice is a fault not called or a waste of time not punished, because it is a violation of a rule. But, of course, injustice is not that a Chelsea or an Osasuna surpasses Barcelona going to the limit of the possibilities that the game offers. It would be stupid, for example, to ask Ramires, Bosingwa and Obi Mikel to triangulate as Messi, Busquets and Iniesta. No coach would. It makes more sense to squeeze them into what they can be better than the rival: shrink, cover pass lines, harass whoever is driving and throw Drogba long when possible to punish a precarious defense. It is advantageous to ask rivals for a certain type of I play and it is hypocritical to discredit the teams that win from arguments that do not bet on touch and preciousness, more than anything because nobody beats Barça for that. Football consists of scoring goals and Barcelona has been able to win many times, so the recipe is to relearn how to score them, not to lower those who try to avoid it.

Put to remember, we can cite some historical “injustices” that remained there for the collective imagination: 1. Barcelona eliminates Chelsea in the semifinals of “Champions 2009” thanks to a goal from Iniesta. They had tied at zero in the 90 minutes of play, a goal from Essien named the English for the final, but Iniesta prevented it. But there was more, the referee Ovrrebo say that he stopped whistling four penalties committed by Abidal, Piqué, Etoo and Touré. But nobody remembers that anymore… Just as when Spain was dismounted in the “2002 World Cup” by South Korea, they also eliminated Italy. Proving years later, it is that the referees of both patidos, the Ecuadorian Byron Moreno and the Egyptian Al-Ghandour had been bribed by Blatter’s number two, FIFA, a good briber who ended up in jail. In 2004 Greece won the Euro Cup almost without finishing on goal, with unsightly football. But I saw that Championship and I observed nothing more than the “injustice” of playing rough and tough far above the rest. It is also to remember Barcelona’s comeback to PSG, Unai Emery recently recognized that that game with VAR would not have happened as the referee decided. The “injustice” perpetrated by the referee Denis Aytekin was blatant, a very dubious arbitration that bordered on the “immoral”, with a lamentable performance. They are questions of justice / injustice that occur in football.

To top it off, I have provided myself with a few reflections, especially for fans of modest teams that must bring to their cultural baggage some reflections on the justice or injustice of football:

“Where there is little justice, it is dangerous to be right.” (Francisco de Quevedo).

“There are laws, what is lacking is justice.” (Ernesto Mallo).

“Sad times ours!” It is easier to disintegrate an atom than a prejudice”.

“When a man asks for justice, he wants them to agree with him.” (Santiago Rusiñol).

“Whoever does not want to live but among the righteous, live in the desert.” (Seneca).

“One thing is not fair because it is law. It must be law because it is fair ”. (Montesquieu).

“We gain justice more quickly if we do justice to the other party.” (Gandhi).

“What we consider justice is, very often, an injustice committed in our favor.” (Reveillere).

Honestly, after this baggage of reasoning, I better understand the justice or injustice of football, even to defend against the attacks of injustice that always appear throughout a competition. By the way, the current interruption seems to be normalizing since from May 5 the players of the teams in the Spanish League began virological tests, a possible start to the “new normal” that should culminate in ending the calendar of the current League 2019 / twenty. In addition, it was announced on May 7 in Germany that the Government has authorized the Bundesliga to resume its tournament from May 15. The Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) will define the exact date the ball will roll again. Presumably, we are directing football along the paths that the teams compete in the absence of a pandemic, it is true that the presence of the public in the stands is impossible. In the same way, it is necessary to know the recommendations of the WHO, specifically the specifications of María Neira, Director of Public Health of said Organization: “A positive during the competition should isolate the entire team … The rules in this case are very clear. When we identify a positive, the contacts must be detected, traced and isolated as well. I don’t have a scientific answer, but the idea is positive and their contacts have to be isolated ”.