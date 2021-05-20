Fair 2 wheels will be digital 2021

Like last year, by 2021 the 2 Wheels Fair will take place digitally with presentations, launches, interviews and other activities that will be carried out via streaming. Call F2R Digital, it will take place between July 12 and 18 and with a respective capacity control through invitations and registrations, it will also include some face-to-face activities.

As has been usual with the 2 Wheels Fair, which took place year after year at the Plaza Mayor Convention Center in Medellín, This second virtual edition will have as its central focus the different launches, news and presentations that motorcycle brands have planned in Colombia.

2 Wheels Fair

There will also be space to discuss different issues of the local and regional industry and for that business content is announced with the analysis and opinions of union leaders from seven Latin American countries.

And unlike last year, when only virtual presentations were made, This year, what the organization called F2R Week is planned., “A face-to-face event at the Restaurant Bar La Rufina, located in Llano Grande, Antioquia, where presentations and meetings with participating brands will be held every day. All through a capacity control with invitations and prior registration ”.

The registrations for these face-to-face events, as well as to know all the information about the F2R Digital 2021, it can be found through the official website of the organization.