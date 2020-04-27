A series of flaws and divergences between the test registration systems of the Ministry of Health and the States prevents the country from knowing the real number of coronavirus tests that have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic. Survey made by state with the country’s 27 state health departments and the Ministry of Health, he discovered problems such as duplicate records, numbers not reported due to incompatibility of systems and even cases in which tests for other respiratory viruses, such as the flu, are being counted as tests. of the new coronavirus.

The official system used by the federal government to receive information about the tests is called GAL, which stands for Laboratory Environment Manager. It is where health professionals register a sample when they care for a patient with suspected respiratory disease. In this phase, the exam is collected and enters the system with the screening status. It is the responsibility of the laboratory that receives the sample to inform through the GAL that the collected material passed to the analysis phase and, later, the result was released.

The problem begins with the fact that not all health facilities and states are required to use the GAL. As a result, in the Ministry of Health’s official statistics on the number of test subjects, there are no examinations carried out by private laboratories or by states that, due to their free choice or lack of options, do not use the system.

This is the case of the Federal District and Acre. In the federal balance sheet sent to state last Thursday, the DF appeared with only 104 exams performed. In the survey of the Federal District itself, however, more than 15 thousand – 5,100 RT-PCR (molecular biology) and 10,508 rapid tests had already been registered on that date.

The gap is due to communication problems between the systems used by the ministry and the federation unit. “With regard to the GAL, the failure to use it is due to an incompatibility with the systems already used by the Department of Health. However, the technical area is working to carry out the migration as soon as possible”, informed the Department of Health of the DF.

In Acre, the GAL is not being used because the Central State Laboratory (Lacen) has broken equipment and is unable to process samples of suspected cases of covid-19.

Faced with the problem, the state government entered into an emergency partnership with the Charles Mérieux laboratory to analyze the tests, but, as the institution does not use the GAL system, the tests carried out are not entering the official balance of the ministry. While the federal ministry said that only 260 tests were carried out in Acre, the state already claims to have carried out 1,443.

Another reason for the divergence in the numbers of some Brazilian states is the lack of accounting for data from the private network. The difference is clear with the analysis of the statistics of Ceará. While the Ministry of Health registered 9,733 tests carried out in the State until April 23, the Secretariat of Health in Ceará had already computed 13,381 diagnoses, since its balance includes tests from private laboratories.

If there are states that register more examinations than the federal balance, there are units of the federation in the opposite situation. Paraná, for example, had carried out until the 23rd about 10.9 thousand tests, but the federal balance showed 16.6 thousand. According to the State Department of Health, the number reported by the federal government is wrong because it also includes tests for other respiratory diseases.

The duplicity of records is another problem mentioned by the States and it mainly distorts the numbers of samples in the analysis phase. In the case of São Paulo, for example, the ministry recorded 15,000 tests awaiting analysis on April 20, when the queue was around 5,000 tests, according to Dimas Covas, director of Instituto Butantã and responsible for the network of testing laboratories paulista.

“The GAL cannot be considered a clinical analysis management system, it has many problems. There are several inconsistencies in the records, there are cases of duplicity and even triplicity, with the same patient being registered three times because he had three samples taken – one from each nostril and one of the oropharynx. There is no record of the patient’s CPF “, said the director of Butantã.

In Rio Grande do Norte, a similar problem was reported in the report: while the ministry counted 2,823 samples on April 20, still under analysis, the State said it had only 117 in the queue. We practically have no queue in the state because we are managing to release the results in two days, on average. I believe that the problem is not the system itself, but who operates it. There is a very high turnover of professionals in the municipal units. Without standardization it is very difficult generate quality information “, says Derley Galvão de Oliveira, administrative director of the Central Laboratory of Rio Grande do Norte.

The ministry itself admitted to the state that the system used has gaps, but claimed that, although it is not used by all states, the LAG has high adherence. “The GAL system is not compulsory to report. Although it is a system for membership, it has a robust database, with more than 30 thousand users, used by more than 1,200 laboratories, 4,664 municipalities and 8,211 Basic Health Units (UBS) “It shows a picture of laboratory information management in Brazil. Thus, divergence between the system data and those managed by the other managers is expected,” informed the folder, who said that the system update occurs dynamically, at all times. .

The folder acknowledged that it needs to improve the laboratory control system and that it works so that the GAL brings, in addition to records from central laboratories in the States, data also from private institutions and laboratories from educational institutions. The ministry also stated that “it works to improve its information systems, including the creation of a new laboratory management system, and in evaluation and monitoring panels, including with the partnership of the Petrobras information technology team”.

