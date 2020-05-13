© Provided by Bekia

The father of José Antonio Avilés talks about his son’s problems: ‘He still has to be accused of Manolete’s death’

The life of José Antonio Avilés has turned around after becoming a contestant on ‘Survivientes 2020’. The young man entered as a collaborator of ‘Viva la vida’ but he has spoken so much about his role as a journalist that he has raised suspicions about his life, which has made ‘Sálvame’ get down to work to investigate his life. It was precisely these investigations that have made the contestant’s past come to light.

There are many people who have contacted the afternoon program to tell about the alleged scams that José Antonio Avilés has committed, leaving duty in a multitude of businesses for several years. Now the program has contacted the father of the aforementioned who is also questioning whether he is the owner of the camping that has been talked about so much: “You are talking to the father of Avilés, the owner of the campsite,” he began by saying.

The father of José Antonio Avilés | Photo: telecinco.es

“So many things are being heard that the only thing left to impute to José Antonio is the death of Manolete and the covid-19. It is that he will have his things and his stories but not in the way he is being crushed in Telecinco, man. A number of beastly people have been mounted on the cart. And what can not be is that a person presents himself saying that he owes him 14 euros of a cake. What happens when a thing is said 45 times because it seems like 45 times, “he said bluntly over the phone to ‘Save me.’

Fully trust your child

Avilés’ father continued saying: “It is outrageous, it turns out that the President of the Government has been on television since the covid came out 11 hours and José Antonio calculated that it will take 50 or 60.” Regarding his work on television, he commented: “He is of legal age. I cannot restrict what he wants or does not want.” The father kept saying: “He has trusted many people who have later failed him, many friends. I trust him, but if he has said it from the beginning. He said when he went to Honduras that he was leaving because he had debts and wanted to pay the debts, which is when I found out he had some debts. ”

José Antonio Avilés in ‘SV 2020’ | Photo: telecinco.es

“To this day I believe that he has no lawsuit, that no one has filed any lawsuit against him. I knew absolutely nothing. We did not know anything because José Antonio has been living for four and a half years away from home. And I have never had any problem. When I know if he has done something wrong I will have to blame him. If I had known all this I don’t know if it would have helped him. It is a matter of knowing it and speaking it. When I talk to him, I will see what is, what is not, and if something can be done, “he concluded, saying that he does not watch much television.