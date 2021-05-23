Failure stalks PSG and history awaits Lille

05/23/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Arnau montserrat

They will fall, they will not withstand the pressure, they will deflate in the final stretch, PSG will come back. A thousand and one phrases that seek a place in the cave. Lille leads the last day of Ligue 1 and is the main favorite to win. ‘Les dogues’ have a point of advantage over a PSG that borders on disaster.

The failure. By budget, by players, by quality. Petrodollars have found their kryptonite in the Galtier set. Just as Monaco was in 16/17. Then Neymar, Mbappé arrived. The French league could not escape anymore. Fortunately in soccer, nothing is certain.

Lille have not been French league champions since the 2010/11 season, just a decade ago. In that team the star of Hazard was forged. Eden was voted best player of the tournament and led a team that beat Marseille, Lyon and PSG. In that order. Since then, only Montpellier and Monaco have been able to unseat the arrival of the sheikh in Paris.

The options

Lille will be champion if they win against an already saved Angers and that nothing is at stake. A priori, feasible. But they come from DJing at home against Saint-Étienne, a fact that has prevented them from reaching the last date with a margin tie. If the first premise is not fulfilled, then the silver tray is passed to the Parisian side. They visit Brest, also on vacation. If Lille do not win and PSG do, even with a draw, Pochettino’s will be champions. Galtier’s men would also be able to match the result of PSG.

The third in contention is a Monaco that needs a defeat for both and thrashing Lens to overcome a difference of 6 goals with Lille.

Probable lineups

Angers: Bernardoni; Doumbia, Thomas, Pavlovic, Capelle; Mangani, Bobichon; Thioub, Fulgini, Lage; Bahoken.

Lille: Maignan; Celik, Djalo, Botman, Reinildo; Araujo, Andre, Soumare, Bamba; David, Yilmaz.

Brest: Larsonneur; Faussurier, Chardonnet, Duverne, Perraud; Honorat, Magnetti, Belkebla, Faivre; Mounie, Charbonnier.

PSG: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker; Pereira, Paredes; Di Maria, Neymar, Draxler; Mbappe.