Failure or success? They have been reinforcements of the Mexican National Team in the Olympic Games

Football in the Olympic Games have undergone a metamorphosis, since Barcelona 92, football made its way into the competition in a professional way, from that moment the change was radical, because the show was of a high level.

However, Atlanta 96 was the breaking point of the Olympic tournament, because for the first time they accepted that three reinforcements older than 23 years were in the call of each selection.

Following the implementation of this rule, the Mexican National Team reinforced its teams in key positions in four different editions of the Olympic Games: Atlanta 96, Athens 2004, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

During Atlanta, El Tri led 3 reinforcements that were in great moment, Luis García, Jorge Campos and Claudio Suárez, despite the fact that Carlos de los Cobos had a large squad of great players such as; Cuauthemoc Blanco, Palencia, Jesus Arellano, Pavel Pardo and Oswaldo Sánchez, El Tri was eliminated in the Quarterfinals by Nigeria.

In Atenas 2004, El Tri led Antonio Naelson Sinha, Israel López and Omar Bravo, however, El Tri remained in the group stage with a squad that had Aarón Galindo, Maza Rodríguez, Gonzalo Pineda and Rafael Márquez Lugo.

Olympic Games Athens 2004.

August 11.

Panthessaliko Stadium, Volos, Greece.

Mali 0 – 0 Mexico. Bitter Mexican debut where the weakest rival in group A, in men’s soccer, could not be defeated. As you can see, this uniform already incorporated the Mexican pink color. pic.twitter.com/3r9dHZsEwU – Mexican National Team Uniforms (@ UniformesSelec1) March 23, 2021

London 2012 was the moment where everything changed, Jesús Corona, Oribe Peralta and Carlos Salcido played a decisive role so that the Mexican National Team won the gold medal.

The squad was made up of players of the stature of Diego Reyes, Hiram Mier, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Herrera, Javier Aquino, Giovani dos Santos, Marco Fabián and Raúl Jiménez.

However, everything returned to normal in Rio 2016 as Raúl Jiménez and the Mexican National Team failed in the attempt to endorse what was done in London 2012, El Tri led Alfredo Talavera for the goal, Oribe Peralta for the attack for his second consecutive time and Jorge Torres Nilo for defense.

