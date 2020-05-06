Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 5, 2020, p. a11

The ruling against that received the demand of the United States women’s soccer team meant a strong blow for women’s football around the world, as it was a spearhead in the demand for the labor rights of the players and today it has It has been slowed down, said Claudia Pedraza, a doctor in political and social sciences specialized in gender and sport from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

In this petition, which was presented in March 2019, a group of 28 American players claimed the same profits as the men’s team from the country’s soccer federation (US Soccer), in addition to a retroactive payment of $ 66 million. under the Equal Salary Law.

However, last week, California District Court Judge Gary Klausner dismissed the team’s request for wage discrimination and ruled in favor of the federation, though it did allow some petitions pointing to gender distinction, such as flights, Hotel accommodations and medical services may be reviewed by a court on June 16 in Los Angeles.

With this resolution, Pedraza indicated, once again it was demonstrated that the achievements of women are undervalued. It is incomprehensible that the American women’s team, which has been a world champion on several occasions and has many more successes than its male counterpart, is minimized in such a way.

He regretted that this decision was made in times of a pandemic, which leaves little room for maneuver to be able to take action in this regard.

The specialist recognized that the negative ruling discourages the union of players from all over the world, since it was a light of hope in the long battle for the equality of their rights.

