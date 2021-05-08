Failure in Televisa!, They assure program could go off the air | Instagram

Is the Hoy Program at risk of going off the air? Televisa it could go out of transmission by becoming a true failure.

Much has been said about the fact that after Magda Rodríguez’s departure, Hoy would have collapsed in audience; However, after a few months of uncertainty, the production has hit the mark and has raised its rating with The Stars dance in Today, so the morning star of Televisa is not at risk.

The program that they assure could leave the air very soon is Underworld: Facing Your Fears, because the reality show that just premiered at the end of April has not captured the audience they expected and they point out has been a failure.

The numbers of the program transmitted by channel 5 have been revealed and although in its premiere it exceeded one million two hundred thousand viewers, for its second program they already had only more than 700 thousand.

The comments on social networks did not wait and there are those who assure that it would be better to return Challenge 4 elements, since Underworld did not catch the audience and it was not as accepted as expected.

Apparently, the television station agreed with the rumors since the advertising of the comic program DL & company circulates on social networks and on the channel, which would be broadcast at 8:00 p.m., regular time of Underworld.

However, it is unknown if the reality show will disappear or will only be changed from time to time. On the other hand, the DL & company program promises a lot, it is in charge of the beloved character Doña Lucha and it has special guests.

It has been said enough that television stations have been affected by the current pandemic, they assure that audience levels and advertising have dropped and this hurts so much to Televisa like TV Azteca and the others.

The situation has become evident with the withdrawal of exclusives to a large extent on both television stations and the constant flow of talent from one to the other, there are celebrities who claim to be unemployed and who have thought about working in totally different things in order to survive.