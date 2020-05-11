May 11, 2020 | 10:58 am

United Airlines kicks off the week between share losses and investor snub. The airline’s shares fell 7% to $ 23.66 a share at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, keeping it close to its December 2012 lows.

The drop in its shares and the slight of investors is due to United Airlines trying to place $ 2.25 billion in bonds and, after three days of trying, the company gave up the placement due to the low interest and high payment they demanded.

The debt issuance was to be carried out with a three-year bond for $ 1 billion and another five-year bond for $ 1.25 billion.

The bonds, backed by 360 United-owned aircraft, which account for 40% of its fleet, were designed to pay off a loan the airline obtained from a group of banks in early March, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. It was bailing out of China, according to data from the Financial Times.

Hard week

The failure in the placement of bonds was the culmination of a difficult week for the aeronautical sector. Last week, Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said that he sold all his shares in airlines and does not expect a quick recovery in the sector.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin commented this week that the government could maintain the bans on international travelers entering the United States for a longer period than expected.

United Airlines has been hit by COVID-19 which caused a pre-tax loss of $ 2.1 billion in the first quarter. In addition, he had $ 5.2 billion in cash and short-term investments as of the end of March, but $ 23.3 billion in debt, according to data from the Financial Times.

The company started the second quarter ‘burning’ $ 50 million in cash a day and has said it expects to reduce that to $ 40 million by the end of June. It tried to cut its 15,000 employees’ hours from 40 a week to 30, but pulled out after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers sued Tuesday.