Failure disables iPhone Wi-Fi using specific network name

A fault in ios disables the Wi-Fi function of an iPhone if it joins a network with a very specific name. Was discovered by Carl Schou, a security expert, who has chosen to make it public on his social networks.

The name of the wireless network must be% p% s% s% s% s% n, when joining, the Wi-Fi functionality of the iPhone is permanently disabled. Turning the iPhone off and on does not solve it. The only way to restore its use is by resetting the device’s network settings.

In the programming language C, this character string has a very specific meaning. This may cause it to be interpreted as a command or variable by the operating system, and not as a name of a Wi-Fi network. Thus creating the vulnerability in the iPhone.

After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID “% p% s% s% s% s% n”, my iPhone permanently disabled it’s WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it: ~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3 – Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021

What is probably happening, and the reason why the Wi-Fi functionality stops working, is because iOS is assuming that it is a series of variables or commands, generating confusion and causing the crash. That’s why resetting the device’s network settings fixes it, as this removes all the names of all the wireless networks saved on the iPhone.

A vulnerability that causes annoyance to iPhone owners, but does not threaten access to their data or the device

This vulnerability will undoubtedly be a source of annoyance to iPhone owners who join a wireless network with the name. And yes, many people might find themselves in the situation of not knowing that Wi-Fi functionality can be restored by resetting the network settings. But beyond this annoyance, fortunately, it does not represent an immediate or direct danger of access to data within the device.

Failure does not show up on Android. Surely an iOS system update will solve the problem.

