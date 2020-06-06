By Rodolfo León

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe has been fined $ 3.5 million Australian dollars after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission point to the Playstation store of misinforming your consumers. The Federal Court of Australia ordered this penalty for “generating misrepresentations on its website and in dealings with consumers Australians on the rights granted by the Australian Consumer Law ”.

This comes after four clients generated a report to Sony for having downloaded “non-functional” games from the digital platform of Playstation 4. Customers were informed that they would not be returned after the product was downloaded, or if more than two weeks had passed since their purchase date. This does not go with Australian law, which says the following:

“A consumer’s warranty rights do not expire after a product has been downloaded and they certainly do not disappear after 14 days or any other arbitrary date set by the game store or developer.”

Further, SIE Europe He told a consumer that only the developers of the game could make a return, and that this money would be credited to the PS Store. These allegations were declared “false”, and go against the rights of the consumer in Australia:

“Customers who purchase digital products have exactly the same rights as if they had been purchased physically.”

Via: Gamepot

