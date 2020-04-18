World forecast until 18:00 GMT on Saturday, April 18, 2020

City / Town, Country; weather condition on Saturday; maximum temperature on Saturday (F); minimum temperature on Saturday (F); weather condition on Sunday; maximum temperature on Sunday (F); minimum temperature on Sunday (F); address of wind on Sunday; wind speed on Sunday (MPH); humidity on Sunday (%); chance of precipitation on Sunday (%); UV index on Sunday.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast; A couple of storms; 90; 78; An isolated storm; 88; 78; SW; 11; 78%; 64%; 12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Some sun; 89; 77; Partly sunny; 97; 80; JAN; 7; 34%; 5%; 11

Aleppo, Syria; Sun, some clouds; 82; 58; Hazy; 83; 57; NW; 8; 31%; 0%; 9

Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Afternoon rain; 59; 47; Partly sunny; 62; 43; ENE; 15; 43%; 0%; 5

Anchorage, United States; Mostly cloudy; 45; 36; A little rain; 44; 38; SE; 3; 80%; 81%; 1

Algiers, Algeria; Turning cloudy; 78; 62; Rain; 67; 58; WNW; 11; 79%; 95%; 3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Clouds and sun; 79; 57; Hazy; 82; 59; ESE; 8; 35%; 1%; 8

Astana, Kazakhstan; Clouds and sun, warm; 71; 44; Sun; 73; 45; NE; 6; 42%; 5%; 5

Asunción, Paraguay; Pleasant, sunny; 86; 59; Clear, sunny; 88; 61; E; 7; 47%; 0%; 6

Athens, Greece; Sunny and pleasant; 73; 50; P / sunny; 72; 52; S; 5; 57%; 1%; 8

Auckland, New Zealand; Some showers; 67; 59; Mostly cloudy; 70; 60; NW; 10; 73%; 28%; 2

Baghdad, Iraq; Sun and clouds; 86; 62; Foggy; 91; 64; E; 8; 29%; 1%; 9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia; An isolated storm; 92; 74; An isolated storm; 91; 75; SE; 5; 75%; 72%; 7

Bangkok, Thailand; An isolated storm; 94; 80; Hazy and warmer; 97; 80; S; 9; 59%; 29%; 13

Barcelona, ​​Spain; Showers; 66; 59; Rainfall; 64; 58; ENE; 12; 86%; 88%; 2

Beijing, China; Partly sunny; 72; 52; Overcast and warm; 75; 52; NNW; 9; 33%; 61%; 7

Belgrade, Serbia; Partly sunny; 80; 51; A shower in the p.m.; 79; 48; NNW; 7; 45%; 82%; 3

Bengaluru, India; Sun followed by clouds; 92; 70; Hazy; 95; 68; ESE; 7; 43%; 3%; 13

Berlin, Germany; P / sunny; 64; 40; P / sunny; 57; 37; NE; 9; 35%; 0%; 5

Bogotá, Colombia; Storms; 66; 48; Storms; 66; 48; SE; 5; 78%; 84%; 10

Brasilia, Brazil; Storms; 80; 67; Storms; 77; 66; E; 10; 79%; 78%; 6

Bratislava, Slovakia; Clouds and sun, warm; 73; 52; Some showers; 61; 41; N; 9; 59%; 66%; 2

Brussels, Belgium; Thunderstorms; 59; 45; Partly sunny; 64; 44; E; 8; 71%; 7%; 5

Bucharest, Romania; Sunny and warm; 76; 45; A shower in the p.m.; 79; 46; NE; 6; 50%; 82%; 6

Budapest, Hungary; A few showers; 73; 52; A few showers; 64; 43; ENE; 5; 53%; 73%; 2

Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sun; 77; 61; Sunny and pleasant; 79; 60; NNE; 8; 67%; 0%; 4

Busan, South Korea; Partly sunny; 67; 50; A little rain; 58; 49; NE; 11; 72%; 96%; 3

Bujumbura, Burundi; An isolated storm; 81; 66; An isolated storm; 79; 69; SSE; 5; 55%; 74%; 3

Calcutta, India; An isolated storm; 95; 77; Variable cloudiness; 96; 79; S; 10; 61%; 16%; 10

Caracas, Venezuela; Sun, some clouds; 82; 65; A few showers; 79; 66; SE; 3; 71%; 77%; 13

Chennai, India; Partly sunny; 95; 80; Hazy; 95; 79; SSE; 10; 67%; 1%; 13

Chicago, United States; Sunny and warmer; 57; 45; Showers; 52; 37; E; 9; 61%; 41%; 7

Mexico City, Mexico; Storms; 83; 57; A brief storm; 84; 58; SSE; 5; 34%; 64%; 13

Cape Town, South Africa; Warmer; 84; 56; Somewhat cooler; 71; 58; NNW; 10; 70%; 25%; 3

Colombo, Sri Lanka; An isolated storm; 93; 78; An isolated storm; 90; 78; SSE; 6; 73%; 62%; 11

Copenhagen, Denmark; P / sunny; 52; 36; Sunny; 54; 38; NNW; 6; 56%; 1%; 4

Dhaka, Bangladesh; A strong storm; 93; 75; A strong storm; 96; 76; SSE; 9; 59%; 68%; 5

Dakar, Senegal; Early wind; 77; 65; Foggy and breezy; 76; 66; N; 18; 78%; 0%; 12

Dallas, United States; Storms; 65; 59; Cloudy and warmer; 78; 54; N; 10; 66%; 27%; 3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Cloudy with showers; 82; 73; Storms; 83; 74; SSW; 8; 83%; 94%; 4

Denver, United States; Clouds and sun; 59; 32; Partial sunshine; 61; 35; WSW; 7; 49%; 22%; 9

Dili, East Timor; A few showers; 96; 74; Sun, some clouds; 90; 73; S; 4; 58%; 6%; 10

Dublin, Ireland; Some showers; 49; 42; Clouds and sun; 55; 42; E; 10; 76%; 36%; 3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan; Sunny; 74; 49; Clouds and sun; 71; 49; NNE; 7; 39%; 1%; 9

Cairo, Egypt; Sunny; 83; 58; Foggy; 85; 58; NNE; 11; 34%; 0%; 10

Yerevan, Armenia; Some sun; 71; 48; Thunderstorms; 64; 45; NNE; 4; 49%; 54%; 8

Istanbul, Turkey; Sunny and mild; 68; 49; Mostly cloudy; 72; 54; SW; 6; 62%; 2%; 8

Stockholm, Sweden; Clouds and sun; 48; 36; Sun and some clouds; 53; 38; NNE; 8; 51%; 25%; 3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar; Clouds and sun; 66; 60; A shower in the p.m.; 70; 58; WSW; 13; 74%; 56%; 4

Hanoi, Vietnam; A brief storm; 85; 74; Partly sunny; 86; 75; SE; 5; 74%; 26%; 11

Harare, Zimbabwe; P / sunny; 80; 58; Clouds and sun; 77; 51; SSE; 8; 55%; 27%; 8

Helsinki, Finland; Windy; 48; 32; Mostly cloudy; 47; 36; NNW; 11; 59%; 25%; 2

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; Periods of sun; 95; 80; Clouds and sun, warm; 96; 81; SE; 9; 58%; 10%; 9

Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Foggy; 84; 71; Showers; 83; 72; SSW; 7; 76%; 49%; 7

Honolulu, United States; Sunny; 84; 69; Lots of sunshine; 83; 69; ENE; 6; 57%; 17%; 12

Hyderabad, Pakistan; Partly sunny; 100; 75; Hazy; 96; 76; SE; 6; 34%; 10%; 12

Islamabad, Pakistan; Showers; 75; 59; Hazy and warmer; 83; 62; N; 7; 51%; 5%; 10

Khartoum, Sudan; Clouds and sun; 103; 74; Hazy; 100; 71; NNW; 13; 10%; 0%; 12

Johannesburg, South Africa; Storms; 73; 53; Storms; 74; 52; W; 5; 60%; 44%; 6

Kabul, Afghanistan; Warmer; 70; 43; Foggy; 71; 48; NNE; 4; 37%; 19%; 7

Karachi, Pakistan; Sun; 95; 78; Hazy; 94; 77; W; 13; 46%; 0%; 8

Kathmandu, Nepal; An isolated storm; 79; 57; Storms; 79; 57; SW; 7; 64%; 41%; 12

Kiev, Ukraine; Sun and some clouds; 54; 35; Mostly cloudy; 56; 32; NNW; 8; 36%; 19%; 2

Kingston, Jamaica; Partly sunny; 88; 76; Partly sunny; 88; 78; ENE; 12; 57%; 11%; 12

Kinsasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; An isolated storm; 88; 74; An isolated storm; 89; 73; ENE; 5; 73%; 77%; 5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; An isolated storm; 94; 78; Hazy; 96; 79; NNW; 4; 62%; 57%; 12

Havana, Cuba; Sunny; 93; 73; Lots of sun and warm; 92; 75; S; 7; 54%; 26%; 11

La Paz, Bolivia; Showers brief; 54; 32; Showers; 55; 34; NE; 6; 57%; 66%; 9

Lagos, Nigeria; Mostly cloudy; 93; 79; An isolated thunderstorm; 90; 79; SW; 9; 69%; 53%; 8

Lima, Peru; Partly sunny; 73; 67; Sunny; 73; 67; SSE; 7; 76%; 31%; 9

Lisbon, Portugal; Partly sunny; 68; 54; Plenty of sunshine; 65; 53; NW; 8; 70%; 44%; 8

London, United Kingdom; Showers; 58; 44; Clouds and sun; 61; 46; NE; 10; 62%; 17%; 4

Los Angeles, United States; Clearing; 67; 53; Clouds and sun; 66; 54; SW; 6; 63%; 25%; 5

Luanda, Angola; A brief storm; 85; 77; An isolated storm; 88; 77; SSW; 5; 75%; 92%; 7

Madrid, Spain; Thunderstorms; 70; 52; Some rain; 68; 47; NE; 3; 71%; 72%; 4

Male, Maldives; An isolated storm; 88; 85; An isolated storm; 93; 85; E; 8; 63%; 64%; 12

Manaus, Brazil; Storms; 82; 76; An isolated storm; 85; 75; NE; 4; 84%; 81%; 6

Manila, Philippines; Clouds and sun; 91; 80; Clouds and sun, warm; 96; 79; E; 10; 49%; 36%; 12

Melbourne, Australia; Mostly cloudy; 65; 48; Clouds and sun; 66; 55; N; 7; 62%; 57%; 4

Miami, United States; Storms; 89; 77; Clouds and sun, humid; 88; 80; SSE; 11; 69%; 22%; 11

Minsk, Belarus; A few showers; 47; 30; A few showers; 46; 29; N; 10; 63%; 59%; 3

Mogadishu, Somalia; An isolated storm; 99; 82; An isolated storm; 91; 80; SE; 7; 68%; 67%; 7

Montevideo, Uruguay; Sunny and pleasant; 73; 58; Sunny and pleasant; 76; 59; N; 8; 69%; 0%; 4

Montreal, Canada; Not so cool; 50; 37; Afternoon rain; 46; 27; W; 14; 73%; 84%; 2

Moscow, Russia; Slippery; 44; 32; Rain and drizzle; 44; 33; NE; 5; 69%; 68%; 1

Mumbai, India; Sunny; 94; 84; Foggy; 96; 83; NNW; 9; 60%; 0%; 12

Nairobi, Kenya; Thunderstorm; 76; 61; Storms; 76; 61; SW; 8; 76%; 86%; 6

Nicosia, Cyprus; P / sunny; 81; 55; Plenty of sunshine; 80; 53; W; 9; 37%; 0%; 9

Novosibirsk, Russia; Mild with sunshine; 60; 35; Partly sunny; 61; 36; ENE; 7; 51%; 0%; 5

New Delhi, India; Some sun; 97; 76; Hazy; 96; 72; N; 6; 36%; 1%; 9

New York, United States; Rain and drizzle; 49; 41; Warmer; 63; 48; SW; 11; 43%; 19%; 8

Osaka, Japan; Morning rain; 62; 53; Mostly cloudy; 64; 52; ENE; 9; 62%; 94%; 3

Oslo, Norway; Sunny; 50; 35; Sunny; 59; 40; NE; 4; 50%; 2%; 4

Ottawa, Canada; Some sun; 50; 36; Rain and drizzle; 47; 22; NW; 15; 76%; 75%; 1

Pago Pago, American Samoa; Some storms; 85; 80; Clouds with showers; 86; 79; E; 11; 79%; 98%; 5

Panamá, Panamá; Storms; 90; 77; Storms; 91; 76; NW; 8; 69%; 64%; 11

Paramaribo, Suriname; Storms; 90; 75; Storms; 87; 74; E; 6; 84%; 84%; 4

Paris, France; Thunderstorms; 73; 52; Cloudy and warm; 73; 52; ENE; 7; 58%; 6%; 4

Perth, Australia; Showers later; 73; 62; A little rain; 70; 57; WSW; 13; 63%; 56%; 4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Clouds and sun, warm; 97; 79; Clouds and sun; 96; 80; ESE; 6; 58%; 31%; 11

Prague, Czech Republic; Clouds and sun; 67; 47; Cold; 59; 37; ENE; 7; 47%; 8%; 5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Some sun; 89; 75; An isolated thunderstorm; 91; 76; ESE; 10; 76%; 64%; 10

Port-au-Prince, Haiti; A few showers; 90; 71; Showers; 91; 73; SE; 6; 50%; 45%; 12

Pyongyang, North Korea; Warmer; 70; 48; Light rain showers; 64; 47; NE; 7; 65%; 93%; 3

Quito, Ecuador; Showers; 63; 54; Heavy showers; 70; 54; SSW; 10; 66%; 93%; 12

Rabat, Morocco; Clouds and sun; 70; 55; A shower in the p.m.; 67; 53; W; 12; 77%; 88%; 8

Recife, Brazil; A few showers; 89; 76; A few showers; 87; 77; ESE; 6; 76%; 94%; 10

Reykjavik, Iceland; Rain; 50; 37; A little rain; 49; 46; SE; 13; 85%; 90%; 1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Early wind; 93; 69; Hazy; 88; 71; E; 6; 35%; 42%; 6

Riga, Latvia; A shower in the a.m.; 48; 36; Clouds and sun; 47; 35; NNW; 11; 52%; 35%; 3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Showers; 77; 68; Showers; 77; 67; ENE; 5; 70%; 46%; 6

Rome, Italy; A shower in the p.m.; 70; 56; Mostly cloudy; 72; 57; NE; 6; 70%; 70%; 3

Saint John, Antigua and Barbuda; A few showers; 86; 75; Showers; 86; 76; E; 11; 72%; 71%; 12

San Francisco, United States; Cloudy; 61; 52; Mostly cloudy; 61; 52; W; 9; 71%; 36%; 6

San José, Costa Rica; Storms; 83; 63; Storms; 83; 63; ENE; 5; 66%; 74%; 14

San Juan, Puerto Rico; Partly sunny; 84; 76; Sol; 87; 76; E; 12; 68%; 44%; 12

Saint Petersburg, Russia; Rain and drizzle; 43; 34; An early snowstorm; 44; 31; N; 9; 67%; 57%; 2

San Salvador, El Salvador; Clouds and sun; 79; 64; Partly sunny; 76; 63; WSW; 6; 88%; 29%; 12

Sana’a, Yemen; Partly sunny; 78; 57; Partly sunny; 75; 55; E; 6; 49%; 78%; 7

Santiago de Chile, Chile; Sun; 83; 55; Partly sunny; 82; 55; SSW; 4; 42%; 0%; 5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Partly sunny; 88; 68; Sunny; 86; 70; E; 5; 72%; 58%; 12

Sao Paulo, Brazil; Storms; 63; 48; Clouds and sun; 66; 50; NNW; 8; 72%; 44%; 8

Seattle, United States; Somewhat cooler; 59; 48; Clouds and sun; 63; 45; NNE; 6; 65%; 15%; 3

Seoul, South Korea; Warmer; 67; 49; Afternoon rain; 64; 46; E; 5; 63%; 93%; 3

Shanghai, China; Rain and drizzle; 64; 55; Morning rain; 61; 54; SSW; 11; 91%; 91%; 2

Singapore, Singapore; A shower in the p.m.; 95; 82; Rain; 93; 82; ENE; 6; 67%; 73%; 12

Sofia, Bulgaria; Sunshine; 75; 45; Clouds and sun, warm; 76; 46; WSW; 6; 45%; 64%; 6

Sydney, Australia; Sunny and pleasant; 73; 56; Some showers; 67; 57; WNW; 6; 75%; 66%; 3

Taipei, Taiwan; Some sun; 84; 73; Mostly cloudy; 88; 72; NNW; 7; 69%; 31%; 3

Tallinn, Estonia; Gust of breezes; 46; 35; Mostly cloudy; 45; 35; WNW; 9; 64%; 29%; 3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Sunny and pleasant; 77; 52; P / sunny; 77; 55; SE; 6; 42%; 0%; 8

Tehran, Iran; Some sun; 70; 56; Foggy; 73; 58; S; 6; 37%; 8%; 9

Tel Aviv, Israel; Sun; 75; 61; Hazy; 77; 61; N; 8; 63%; 0%; 10

Tbilisi, Georgia; Increasing clouds; 79; 49; Clouds and sun; 71; 47; NNW; 10; 45%; 12%; 8

Tirana, Albania; Sunny and pleasant; 75; 51; Clouds and sun; 77; 53; SE; 4; 48%; 14%; 6

Tokyo, Japan; Heavy rain; 64; 48; Early wind; 68; 49; NE; 13; 48%; 74%; 9

Toronto, Canada; Some sun; 49; 41; Some showers; 50; 31; NW; 17; 71%; 64%; 3

Tripoli, Libya; Sunny; 81; 63; Variable cloudiness; 85; 71; ESE; 12; 37%; 1%; 10

Tunis, Tunisia; Clouds and sun, warm; 81; 64; Turning cloudy; 82; 63; ESE; 9; 48%; 62%; 7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia; Somewhat cooler; 54; 26; Cold and breezy; 35; 12; NNW; 15; 44%; 50%; 5

Vancouver, Canada; Clear; 61; 48; Partly sunny; 61; 46; NE; 5; 59%; 36%; 5

Warsaw, Poland; Clouds and sun; 55; 32; Sun and some clouds; 55; 34; N; 10; 33%; 4%; 5

Vienna, Austria; A few showers; 71; 51; A few showers; 59; 39; NNE; 6; 69%; 64%; 2

Vientiane, Laos; Clouds and sun; 94; 76; Very hot; 101; 76; SW; 5; 40%; 12%; 12

Vilnius, Lithuania; A few showers; 48; 28; Sun and clouds; 48; 29; N; 10; 60%; 44%; 3

Wellington, New Zealand; Early wind; 63; 58; Windy; 64; 55; NW; 26; 63%; 4%; 3

Jakarta, Indonesia; Clouds and sun; 91; 76; An isolated thunderstorm; 93; 77; SE; 6; 71%; 64%; 9

Yangon, Mianmar; Sunny and warm; 102; 72; Plenty of sun and heat; 102; 74; W; 7; 47%; 0%; 12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Clouds and sun; 91; 77; Hazy; 86; 77; ENE; 8; 57%; 42%; 6

