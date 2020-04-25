World forecast until 23:00 GMT on Saturday April 25, 2020

City / Town, Country; weather condition on Saturday; maximum temperature on Saturday (F); minimum temperature on Saturday (F); weather condition on Sunday; maximum temperature on Sunday (F); minimum temperature on Sunday (F); address of wind on Sunday; wind speed on Sunday (MPH); humidity on Sunday (%); chance of precipitation on Sunday (%); UV index on Sunday.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Clouds and sun; 88; 77; An isolated thunderstorm; 89; 79; WSW; 12; 79%; 64%; 12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Sunny and hot; 102; 80; Very hot; 107; 83; ENE; 6; 16%; 0%; 12

Aleppo, Syria; Storms; 66; 52; A shower in the p.m.; 72; 54; W; 15; 58%; 56%; 10

Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Clearing; 55; 39; Sunshine; 60; 42; ENE; 4; 59%; 2%; 5

Anchorage, United States; Sol; 51; 30; Sol; 50; 32; N; 5; 57%; 0%; 4

Algiers, Algeria; A few showers; 73; 57; A few showers; 66; 54; SW; 12; 65%; 64%; 8

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Hazy and warmer; 75; 62; Hazy and warmer; 92; 62; WNW; 5; 41%; 2%; 9

Astana, Kazakhstan; Clear and warm; 57; 37; Partly sunny; 63; 45; E; 10; 39%; 10%; 5

Asunción, Paraguay; Very hot; 97; 74; Very hot; 97; 74; E; 9; 49%; 11%; 5

Athens, Greece; P / sunny; 73; 50; Partly sunny; 70; 51; SW; 6; 53%; 0%; 9

Auckland, New Zealand; Clouds and sun; 66; 55; Partly sunny; 69; 50; SW; 8; 71%; 25%; 4

Baghdad, Iraq; Blizzard; 98; 60; Somewhat cooler; 81; 59; W; 14; 40%; 25%; 10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia; An isolated storm; 90; 74; A couple of storms; 89; 75; S; 5; 80%; 76%; 6

Bangkok, Thailand; An isolated storm; 88; 78; A brief storm; 95; 80; ESE; 6; 55%; 65%; 13

Barcelona, ​​Spain; Increased cloudiness; 66; 54; Variable cloudiness; 66; 55; WSW; 9; 77%; 36%; 7

Beijing, China; Mostly cloudy; 72; 48; Mostly cloudy; 72; 46; ENE; 7; 16%; 2%; 8

Belgrade, Serbia; Showers; 78; 45; Somewhat cooler; 64; 43; WSW; 6; 40%; 27%; 7

Bengaluru, India; An isolated storm; 87; 74; An isolated storm; 89; 71; S; 5; 63%; 64%; 13

Berlin, Germany; Somewhat cooler; 60; 41; Clouds and sun; 64; 41; ENE; 5; 42%; 4%; 3

Bogotá, Colombia; Storms; 72; 45; Storms; 71; 45; SE; 7; 59%; 69%; 14

Brasilia, Brazil; Partly sunny; 79; 61; Plenty of sunshine, pleasant; 80; 63; E; 10; 66%; 4%; 8

Bratislava, Slovakia; Later windy; 68; 42; Clouds and sun; 66; 42; NE; 5; 36%; 2%; 6

Brussels, Belgium; Clearing; 60; 38; P / sunny; 64; 43; NNE; 4; 60%; 0%; 6

Bucharest, Romania; P / sunny; 74; 46; Sun; 71; 46; NE; 6; 37%; 10%; 7

Budapest, Hungary; Clouds and sun; 70; 42; Clouds and sun; 67; 40; SE; 5; 34%; 2%; 6

Buenos Aires, Argentina; Rain; 69; 60; Mostly cloudy; 71; 64; ENE; 16; 71%; 75%; 1

Busan, South Korea; Lots of sunshine; 68; 48; Lots of sunshine; 66; 43; NW; 9; 46%; 0%; 10

Bujumbura, Burundi; An isolated storm; 80; 66; Some storms; 81; 66; NNE; 5; 53%; 71%; 9

Calcutta, India; A heavy storm; 93; 78; Storms; 86; 71; E; 8; 79%; 85%; 10

Caracas, Venezuela; A few showers; 84; 66; Partial sun; 84; 67; ESE; 4; 60%; 28%; 13

Chennai, India; Sun and some clouds; 99; 87; Mostly cloudy; 95; 83; SSE; 11; 69%; 21%; 13

Chicago, United States; Rain and drizzle; 44; 43; Warmer; 53; 36; N; 18; 52%; 4%; 7

Mexico City, Mexico; An isolated storm; 82; 55; Storms; 76; 51; WNW; 6; 54%; 86%; 14

Cape Town, South Africa; Sunny and pleasant; 79; 55; Some sun; 73; 61; SSE; 9; 64%; 7%; 4

Colombo, Sri Lanka; Showers; 90; 77; An isolated thunderstorm; 89; 79; SSW; 7; 73%; 72%; 7

Copenhagen, Denmark; Partly sunny; 55; 38; Cloudy; 55; 39; WSW; 6; 63%; 13%; 4

Dhaka, Bangladesh; Storms; 87; 70; Rain; 83; 72; SW; 8; 81%; 89%; 3

Dakar, Senegal; Partly sunny; 75; 67; Some sun; 75; 68; N; 14; 80%; 4%; 13

Dallas, United States; Somewhat cooler; 77; 54; Sunshine; 82; 61; SSE; 6; 43%; 1%; 10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Storms; 87; 77; Rain; 88; 76; SSE; 8; 79%; 83%; 9

Denver, United States; Showers; 65; 44; Clouds and sun, warm; 74; 45; SW; 8; 33%; 36%; 7

Dili, East Timor; Clouds and sun, warm; 96; 71; Clouds and sun; 91; 74; SSE; 5; 61%; 3%; 7

Dublin, Ireland; Sun and clouds; 63; 45; Somewhat cooler; 53; 39; WSW; 7; 80%; 55%; 1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan; Storms; 74; 55; Sunny and very warm; 80; 56; NNE; 8; 40%; 1%; 9

Cairo, Egypt; Somewhat Cooler; 77; 58; Foggy; 81; 62; JAN; 6; 35%; 1%; 11

Yerevan, Armenia; A little rain; 57; 39; Showers later; 57; 37; ENE; 4; 61%; 88%; 7

Istanbul, Turkey; Some sun; 58; 48; Partly sunny; 66; 48; ENE; 8; 56%; 6%; 7

Stockholm, Sweden; Variable cloudiness; 51; 37; Clouds and sun; 51; 33; SE; 7; 43%; 12%; 2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar; Thunderstorms; 64; 55; Mostly Cloudy; 67; 57; WNW; 12; 70%; 10%; 7

Hanoi, Vietnam; Cloudy and cool; 67; 64; Rain and drizzle; 71; 64; NW; 5; 76%; 67%; 3

Harare, Zimbabwe; Partly sunny; 78; 56; Clouds and sun; 76; 54; ENE; 6; 52%; 12%; 8

Helsinki, Finland; Turning cloudy; 47; 29; Showers; 45; 30; NW; 9; 61%; 46%; 2

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; Storms; 99; 79; An isolated storm; 94; 80; SSE; 4; 61%; 65%; 5

Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Clearing; 76; 67; Clouds and sun; 79; 67; SSW; 4; 69%; 44%; 7

Honolulu, United States; Lots of sunshine; 82; 71; Sunshine and a few clouds; 84; 72; NE; 16; 58%; 44%; 12

Hyderabad, Pakistan; Sunshine; 102; 78; Hazy sunshine; 94; 75; ESE; 6; 57%; 11%; 13

Islamabad, Pakistan; Windy; 92; 68; Hazy sunshine; 91; 68; NE; 8; 40%; 10%; 10

Khartoum, Sudan; Partly sunny; 112; 79; Hazy and warmer; 109; 79; N; 15; 9%; 0%; 13

Johannesburg, South Africa; Sun; 70; 51; Storms; 71; 52; NNE; 6; 57%; 66%; 6

Kabul, Afghanistan; P / sunny; 77; 50; Hazy and warm sun; 79; 48; N; 5; 29%; 0%; 11

Karachi, Pakistan; Sunny and warmer; 96; 81; Hazy and warm sun; 96; 79; WSW; 11; 51%; 0%; 11

Kathmandu, Nepal; Storms; 81; 57; Storms; 71; 57; SE; 4; 83%; 85%; 7

Kiev, Ukraine; Showers; 70; 44; Somewhat cooler; 56; 37; NW; 14; 47%; 59%; 3

Kingston, Jamaica; Windy; 88; 77; Storms; 89; 77; ENE; 14; 57%; 55%; 12

Kinsasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Storms; 92; 73; An isolated storm; 88; 73; SW; 6; 73%; 55%; 5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Storms; 94; 76; Some storms; 89; 76; NW; 4; 77%; 88%; 6

Havana, Cuba; Clouds and sun, warm; 92; 74; Storms; 89; 76; NNE; 7; 61%; 60%; 9

La Paz, Bolivia; Clouds and sun; 63; 38; Showers; 55; 35; ENE; 8; 64%; 63%; 3

Lagos, Nigeria; Clearing; 90; 79; An isolated storm; 88; 77; SW; 8; 74%; 68%; 8

Lima, Peru; Sunny and pleasant; 76; 66; Sunny and pleasant; 73; 66; SSE; 9; 70%; 29%; 9

Lisbon, Portugal; Thunderstorms; 66; 51; Variable cloudiness; 64; 52; WSW; 7; 68%; 67%; 7

London, UK; Somewhat cooler; 59; 41; Showers; 65; 47; SSW; 4; 51%; 64%; 4

Los Angeles, United States; Plenty of sun and heat; 90; 62; P / sunny; 87; 62; S; 6; 50%; 2%; 10

Luanda, Angola; Some showers; 87; 75; Clouds and sun; 87; 77; S; ​​6; 78%; 44%; 9

Madrid, Spain; Storms; 73; 54; Storms; 67; 49; SW; 7; 73%; 48%; 7

Male, Maldives; Sunny; 88; 81; An isolated thunderstorm; 90; 83; W; 7; 67%; 72%; 9

Manaus, Brazil; An isolated storm; 79; 75; An isolated storm; 85; 77; E; 5; 83%; 68%; 6

Manila, Philippines; Partly sunny; 93; 82; Clouds and sun, warm; 96; 79; E; 8; 51%; 29%; 12

Melbourne, Australia; Later windy; 71; 57; Some showers; 63; 46; WSW; 12; 68%; 51%; 3

Miami, United States; Clouds and sun, humid; 87; 79; A strong storm; 86; 73; SW; 8; 76%; 68%; 3

Minsk, Belarus; Showers; 58; 29; Clouds and sun; 51; 34; NW; 8; 49%; 13%; 4

Mogadishu, Somalia; A couple of storms; 94; 82; An isolated storm; 87; 81; S; 8; 76%; 76%; 6

Montevideo, Uruguay; Rain; 68; 64; Clouds and sun; 69; 61; ENE; 14; 63%; 27%; 4

Montreal, Canada; Plenty of sunshine; 55; 35; Cloudy; 53; 37; NE; 11; 46%; 40%; 2

Moscow, Russia; Rain and drizzle; 46; 30; Turning cloudy; 50; 29; NE; 6; 46%; 7%; 3

Mumbai, India; P / sunny; 91; 79; Hazy sunshine; 91; 81; WNW; 8; 70%; 0%; 12

Nairobi, Kenya; Storms; 73; 63; Storms; 76; 60; NNE; 7; 75%; 79%; 6

Nicosia, Cyprus; Some showers; 70; 55; Warmer; 79; 51; WNW; 8; 48%; 0%; 10

Novosibirsk, Russia; Rain and drizzle; 56; 35; Misty and temperate; 61; 35; ESE; 6; 42%; 0%; 4

New Delhi, India; Clouds and sun; 99; 76; Storms; 89; 72; ESE; 5; 56%; 76%; 11

New York, United States; Warmer; 63; 47; Rain and drizzle; 50; 43; N; 9; 83%; 94%; 2

Osaka, Japan; Plenty of sunshine; 68; 52; Cloudy; 71; 48; NNW; 10; 46%; 30%; 7

Oslo, Norway; Increased cloudiness; 55; 37; P / cloudy; 56; 40; SSE; 5; 44%; 60%; 2

Ottawa, Canada; Partly sunny; 59; 33; Cloudy and breezy; 54; 35; NE; 15; 44%; 40%; 3

Pago Pago, American Samoa; A few showers; 87; 80; A few showers; 87; 79; E; 10; 74%; 86%; 8

Panamá, Panamá; Storms; 91; 77; Storms; 91; 77; NNE; 6; 73%; 78%; 11

Paramaribo, Suriname; Showers; 90; 76; Some rain; 83; 76; ENE; 8; 82%; 92%; 8

Paris, France; Partly cloudy; 68; 45; Sunny; 69; 45; NE; 5; 47%; 2%; 6

Perth, Australia; A shower in the p.m.; 75; 52; Pleasant, sunny; 76; 53; S; 6; 63%; 1%; 4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Partly sunny; 98; 78; Clearing; 97; 79; ESE; 6; 51%; 75%; 3

Prague, Czech Republic; Early wind; 52; 38; Warmer; 63; 39; SE; 3; 37%; 2%; 5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Clouds and sun; 90; 77; An isolated thunderstorm; 91; 76; N; 11; 78%; 55%; 9

Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Sunny; 95; 73; P / sunny; 90; 72; SE; 6; 48%; 13%; 12

Pyongyang, North Korea; Clouds and sun; 61; 40; Sunshine; 64; 38; WSW; 8; 40%; 8%; 9

Quito, Ecuador; Periods of rain; 64; 54; Rain in the afternoon; 73; 54; SSW; 10; 60%; 89%; 13

Rabat, Morocco; Thunderstorms; 70; 53; Partly sunny; 67; 50; S; 9; 68%; 30%; 9

Recife, Brazil; Some showers; 87; 76; Heavy showers; 82; 75; S; 6; 83%; 91%; 5

Reykjavik, Iceland; Showers; 54; 40; Turning cloudy; 48; 41; E; 5; 69%; 56%; 3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; P / sunny; 102; 77; Dust-blizzard; 99; 68; N; 15; 11%; 0%; 12

Riga, Latvia; Clouds and sun; 47; 34; Showers; 51; 35; NW; 4; 63%; 45%; 3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Sunny and pleasant; 81; 69; Sunny and pleasant; 83; 70; E; 5; 69%; 3%; 6

Rome, Italy; Plenty of sunshine; 68; 47; Clouds and sunshine; 69; 48; WNW; 6; 66%; 61%; 8

Saint John, Antigua and Barbuda; Partly sunny; 86; 74; Showers; 87; 76; E; 15; 64%; 74%; 12

San Francisco, United States; Partly sunny; 72; 54; P / sunny; 65; 53; W; 14; 66%; 3%; 9

San José, Costa Rica; Storms; 82; 63; Storms; 83; 65; ENE; 9; 68%; 84%; 11

San Juan, Puerto Rico; Showers; 88; 75; Showers; 87; 75; E; 14; 68%; 41%; 12

Saint Petersburg, Russia; Clouds and sun; 42; 30; A shower in the a.m.; 45; 31; WNW; 11; 61%; 66%; 4

San Salvador, El Salvador; Partly sunny; 80; 67; Thunderstorms; 80; 66; S; 6; 81%; 74%; 14

Sana’a, Yemen; Showers; 76; 56; A few showers; 76; 55; ENE; 4; 48%; 64%; 14

Santiago de Chile, Chile; Sunny; 71; 48; Mostly cloudy; 69; 45; SSW; 4; 50%; 26%; 3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Sol; 90; 71; Showers; 87; 70; ENE; 7; 69%; 55%; 12

Sao Paulo, Brazil; Thunderstorms; 61; 50; Some showers; 63; 48; S; 5; 75%; 86%; 4

Seattle, United States; Occasional rain; 61; 47; Clouds and sun; 63; 49; SW; 7; 56%; 75%; 5

Seoul, South Korea; Partly sunny; 66; 43; P / sunny; 65; 41; W; 9; 31%; 3%; 9

Shanghai, China; Clouds and sun, warm; 79; 59; Clouds and sun; 72; 57; ENE; 9; 62%; 55%; 6

Singapore, Singapore; A couple of thunderstorms; 87; 81; Some showers; 91; 78; N; 4; 78%; 87%; 7

Sofia, Bulgaria; Sunny and pleasant; 72; 46; Showers; 67; 45; W; 9; 46%; 70%; 6

Sydney, Australia; Sunny; 78; 61; Partly cloudy; 80; 63; WSW; 12; 49%; 34%; 1

Taipei, Taiwan; Rain and drizzle; 77; 68; Occasional rain; 76; 66; E; 7; 78%; 86%; 7

Tallinn, Estonia; Sunny; 43; 33; Showers; 45; 34; NW; 9; 68%; 47%; 2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Somewhat cooler; 73; 63; Warmer; 87; 64; ENE; 7; 45%; 1%; 8

Tehran, Iran; Some rain; 81; 63; Thunderstorms; 69; 53; W; 7; 48%; 77%; 6

Tel Aviv, Israel; Somewhat cooler; 67; 60; Some sunshine; 71; 54; E; 9; 46%; 2%; 10

Tbilisi, Georgia; Cloudy, rough; 50; 40; Warmer; 65; 43; NW; 14; 55%; 26%; 8

Tirana, Albania; Sunny and pleasant; 72; 50; Partly sunny; 74; 50; ESE; 5; 50%; 5%; 8

Tokyo, Japan; Sunshine and breezy; 66; 53; Windy later; 73; 53; WSW; 16; 51%; 29%; 9

Toronto, Canada; Some sun; 52; 42; Breezy and rainy; 50; 39; NNE; 18; 67%; 81%; 2

Tripoli, Libya; Some sun; 79; 66; Hazy; 80; 61; NNE; 9; 52%; 2%; 10

Tunis, Tunisia; Showers; 77; 61; Showers; 73; 58; WSW; 6; 77%; 80%; 8

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Later windy; 64; 33; Partly sunny; 71; 36; NE; 9; 40%; 1%; 7

Vancouver, Canada; Morning rain; 61; 44; Cloudy; 58; 47; ESE; 6; 57%; 82%; 2

Warsaw, Poland; Somewhat cooler; 57; 32; Variable cloudiness; 59; 39; WSW; 7; 37%; 12%; 2

Vienna, Austria; Partly sunny; 68; 42; Clouds and sun; 67; 43; ESE; 5; 36%; 3%; 6

Vientiane, Laos; Decreasing clouds; 82; 69; Warmer; 93; 70; ESE; 5; 39%; 44%; 12

Vilnius, Lithuania; Clouds and sun; 53; 28; Showers; 53; 34; W; 7; 52%; 45%; 5

Wellington, New Zealand; Early wind; 63; 53; Clouds and sun; 64; 57; NNW; 12; 77%; 0%; 3

Jakarta, Indonesia; Clearing; 90; 79; An isolated storm; 91; 75; JAN; 7; 74%; 86%; 8

Yangon, Mianmar; Sunny; 104; 77; Partly sunny; 99; 77; WSW; 6; 47%; 62%; 12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Sunny; 99; 77; Hazy sunshine; 91; 71; N; 13; 45%; 0%; 12

