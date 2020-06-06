The current market is far from assimilating fundamentals. The coronavirus and its circumstances move absolutely everything. Therefore, those who do not suffer in their accounts and clear their future in the face of the pandemic do well in the stock market. And who doesn’t, well no. Hence, a defensive and established value as Faes Farma is spending a year, for the time being, to forget on account of the Covid-19. So much so, that the predictable good performance of these in 2020 can be observed, from an acceptable PER, to payout and positive dividend yield.

Therefore, everything that glitters in the pharmaceutical sector is not gold, Despite the regrets. Despite the fact that its results in the first quarter have been good. The company earned almost 21 million euros with a rebound of 27.3%. Being an essential service, he did not quit his jobs, which focus on chronic diseases, also antihistamines, vitamin and influenza compounds, backed by great R&D work. But it does not seem enough, although their products have sold more during the pandemic, due to confinement, in fear of a possible shortage. And even further, it has been producing more than 100,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, but not for those. Not being in the front line to make possible a test that detects the Covid-19 or working on a vaccine discards it as a winning value in the market.

In its price chart it is evident that the value, which reached resistance levels at 5.47 euros, is not recovering with equal force and that it has not participated in either the May rally or the one in the first days of June with force. Hence, it moves away from the support area but with a shaky trend. So far this year the value has decreased more than 22%.

According to Ei technical analyst José Antonio González Faes “develops a short-term recovery that allows the deployment of an intermediate support area that is projected from 3.525 / 3.45 euros per share, once again exceeding its simple moving average of 40 periods or medium term. In this way, the price seeks to reactivate its recovery process, which starts from 2.97 euros, annual lows, towards resistance at 4.14 euros per share. “

Faes in daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage (upper central window), MACD (lower central window) and trading volume (lower window)

In addition, Luis Francisco Ruíz, director of analysis of Investment Strategies affirms that Faes Farma “above 3,775 recovers positive moment in the short term” when you look at certain values ​​that can resurface after hitting ground like Phoenix Bird.

According to our premium indicators, the score of 3 above has gone to 1 of 10 with a clear downward trend that does not invite to enter the value. With all the bearish parameters with the exception of the long volume which is increasing.

