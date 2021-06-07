Facundo lashes out at celebrities who accepted money to support parties – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The publications on social networks of some celebrities and influencers claiming that they had supported the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico not only caused the INE to ask Facebook and Instagram to delete these messages, but also for some other celebrities to remember when they also tried to pay them for expressing their support for a party.

This is the case of Facundo, who, outraged by the famous actor who expressed their support for the PVEM, recalled when he was offered money in exchange for “selling his opinion.”

The comedian used his social networks to remember an occasion in which he was offered two million pesos during an election day in exchange for saying that he supported a political party, without mentioning which one it was.

“A few years ago on election day a political party spoke to me to tell me that they were giving me two million pesos in exchange for two tweets supporting them, obviously I said no,” the actor recalled.

“It seems ridiculous to accept money, in the middle of the electoral ban, where it is illegal to make political propaganda and you accept money from a cheating party to make propaganda and you say that they are the option for Mexico, it is so ridiculous that I would never think that someone would sell Your opinion; It is horrible to sell your vote but it is even worse to lose your opinion, ”said Facundo.

“Today in the morning I wake up and I realize that there are a lot of influencers and celebrities who did sell their opinion. Bastards we are trying to change Mexico, we are trying to have a more chingón country and the only thing you are trying is to have more wool for you, as if you needed it, ”the creator of Jaime Duende protested indignantly, who concluded by saying that those who fall into these practices “are pitiful, disgusting.”

Facundo’s claim joins that of other celebrities, such as Chumel Torres and Sebastián Rulli, who indignantly reproached those who sold propaganda for having accepted money for supporting a party.

Millennium Information