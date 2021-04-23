Facundo confesses that he suffered sexual harassment by a man

Even if Facundo He is known for his great sense of humor and for his funny way of telling things, that did not stop him from being honest in a recent interview where revealed that in his early days in the entertainment world he was sexually harassed, when he was 18, by a man much older than him.

It was before the cameras of the program ‘Come the joy‘that the driver confessed to the difficult experience when He was looking for an opportunity to publicize his musical group, so a man made him an offer in exchange for helping him.

“It happened to me that a guy wanted to give me money to have relationships with me and it was a lot of wool, but at least he had a choice whether he wanted to or not. I was already 18 years old, I could decide and I said no, “he revealed to a morning reporter.

Minute 42:10

According to the announcer, the man He was a German who was willing to produce a record for her as long as they had sex once a month.

“It was a German man who was going to produce a record for me with my music band and he started to get money from me. He told me ‘I’m going to use you once a month, it’s fast, it’s just going to be fast and tell me how much you want me to grip‘and I said:’ You’re crazy, I don’t want to ‘”, he said.

Followed by that and to justify your proposal, the subject gave him to understand that if he accepted, he would get whatever he wanted.

“He told me ‘you and your friends are going to live happily’, and then ended up in jail, he was a drug dealer”, Said the Mexican presenter.

Some time later, he did not know anything more about that person, but he acknowledges that fear was present during those years, given that he was intimidated by what turned out to be a sexual predator.

“The wishes of powerful people are sometimes difficult to not fulfill, I used to say ‘this guy is one of those who fulfills what they want in his life, How do i get out of are you walking straight?‘, and no, the bottom line is that it dissipated and then I found out I was in jail because I had shady business”, He concluded.

Lately, the world of entertainment has become more open about this issue, with women being the main ones who have come out to declare that they were victims of this crime at the hands of colleagues, friends, or even relatives, such is the case Frida sofia with her grandfather, Enrique Guzman, which continues to speak for its seriousness.