One of the best bases in Europe, if not the best, may be facing his last months as a member of Real Madrid. Is that Facundo Campazzo, star of the “merengue” team and the Argentina National Team, could make the leap to the NBA, as the Croatian site Crosarka reports that the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic and the San Antonio Spurs they are following in his footsteps.

The Argentine has a high exit clause (just over 6 million euros) but his fit in the NBA and especially in Dallas would be something interesting to see. Being one of the most outstanding players in the Euroleague, his good relationship with his former partner Luka Doncic and his style of play would fit very well into the squad led by Rick Carlisle.

In San Antonio, on the other hand, the lace would be somewhat more complicated, but surely the memory of Manu Ginobili, Argentine as ‘Facu’ and the low level of the perimeters of the Texan team may be factors for the Alamo franchise to make the try and try to take the figure of Real Madrid.

REPORT: @facucampazzo on @spurs, @dallasmavs radar #NBA | Eurohoops https://t.co/9KEuyViGil – Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) April 29, 2020

