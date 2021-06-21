Facundo Bagnis and his mental health problems

The Argentine tennis player Facundo Bagnis wrote for Behind the Racquet where he analyzed his beginnings in the world of tennis and especially the hardness of having to overcome difficult moments, especially in the mental aspect.

– The toughness of being able to stand out in tennis when I was little:

“I had to work very hard to excel in tennis. I come from an Argentine town of only 12,000 inhabitants where the idea of ​​playing tennis professionally is a utopia. From a very young age, my family and I have worked very hard to make it come true. that dream. When I started competing, I remember feeling very weird about taking tennis seriously. I was surrounded by a world where most young people chose to play team sports. I didn’t like the idea of ​​losing alone. When I was 18 years old, I signed a ten-year contract with sponsors who invested very hard in my career. I went from being a teenager with doubts to being a professional tennis player. “

– The pressure in his first years as a professional tennis player:

“I remember that at the beginning of my career I had a lot of pressure. I knew the importance of winning the games. Over the years I understood that it is simply my job and that I had to give my best every day. time, I realized that I will achieve success if I have people around me who encourage me and who love me. The earnings are just an advantage. There is a great pressure to always go for more. In this sport as soon as you relax a little , you start to string together defeats consecutively “.

– Tennis, a very dangerous sport that can have effects on your mental health:

“There have been countless moments of emotional suffering throughout my career. I could not tell you an exact moment. I have felt empty, not wanting anything, without motivation … There were moments when I hit rock bottom and thought about quitting tennis but when I was a child they always told me never to give up. That the storm will pass sooner or later. And I did, “he concluded.