Facu Campazzo and his new role: “He can shoot just once and have a big impact on the game”

A month and a half ago, Facu Campazzo went through a bump that ended, for him, in the best way. He had been injured and the few minutes he had on the court were threatened by the multiple competition in his position. The Nuggets have been a long team for several years now, with a wide rotation that is usually reflected in games, and the arrival of the Argentine to the NBA was still an armed team with title chances that make winning hollow demand sweat. That difficult moment ended with an increase in minutes. Gary Harris has been inconsistent with physical issues, but these have also affected another key element to cover Murray on defense: PJ Dozier. With them they had to stick, figuratively, two rookies: RJ Hampton and Facu, two rookies in the North American league although of very different ages and backgrounds.

Campazzo’s already extensive resume in Europe is worth what it is worth in the NBA. And that he has run into a coach, Mike Malone, who knew his possibilities and held him in high esteem. The minutes are expensive and until a month and a half ago they were, for the Argentine, also somewhat scarce. And the role, limited. Get out here and try to find the hole to stay alone and shoot three, it seemed to be the watchword.

Two moments have changed the course. For Campazzo in the first place, but for everyone in general in this team. The first, that the base reconverted into a combo between ‘1’ and ‘2’ has been granted more presence on the court. Substitute, as in the beginning, but with a different status. During the last weeks he has played more. There have been 19 games, with only one less than ten minutes played, and 3 out due to close contact with the coronavirus, going from 12 minutes on average to 23.5. Substantial. And what is more important: being on the court in the moments in which the games are decided, like the false bench who is the one who finishes the tasks. All this, before the closing of the transfer market that took place this Thursday.

The second of the two changes has arrived this week: his teammates are not the same. The agreement to take Aaron Gordon has gone through the departure of Harris, defensive glue and also with the ability to score if required, and Hampton, the electric point guard that last season was testing in New Zealand. They were direct competition from Facu and the one who lands is a high forward. The restructuring is another test for the Cordovan, who should not be painted pink as one might imagine at first glance.

The new

With Gordon presumably as the starter another scenario presents itself. You have to see if it is placed with Paul millsap power forward, which would continue with what has been established until now. Or the growth of Michael porter can make the veteran go to the bench. JaMychal Green, waiting. There the defensive part would be covered. But what about the exteriors? TO Will barton The points of the hands fall to him, but in defense it does not contribute. AND Jamal murray he needs someone to fill the gaps. The situation of the two is not buoyant when it comes to protecting the rim or Mount morris, which is presumed to be the other exterior that counts the most for Malone. With everyone healthy that may be the configuration, with Dozier (higher) and Campazzo (lower) in reserve and with limited minutes. Out of focus remain Markus Howard and Bowl bowl. It would be back, for Facu, to the starting box. But his progress, or when he has been allowed to progress, has been remarkable. It can be one of the coaching staff’s secret weapons to go after the Western Conference, either in the regular season or in the playoffs.

The defense

Anyone who has seen Campazzo little at Real Madrid may think that, due to his height and how skilled he is with the ball when throwing passes and going towards the basket, he is an eminently offensive player.. That field is covered with Murray, the second star behind Nikola Jokic, and by Morris, also renewed last fall. But no. His physical power makes him be the one who takes the rhythm of the defense, increasing the intensity a lot if that is what you want. The concept of microwaves, the player who revolutionizes the game when he goes out, but under pressure to steal the ball and keep it from getting close to his own basket.

Two of his classmates have left interesting phrases about him. “He can shoot just once, get in those two points and have an incredible impact on the game. He’s a winner and he helps us with all the little things that he does,” Porter said. “He’s a really good defender, he’s very clever. He’s strong, he’s fast, he knows where he needs to be and he anticipates plays. He knows what he’s doing,” Jokic said.

Asked about this facet after being key in a couple of nights for his defense, he asserted this: “I am an emotional player and sometimes I just follow those emotions.” But he gave one more item that is not trivial: “I think the rivals still don’t know me, so I try to take advantage of it. I have to make myself known.”