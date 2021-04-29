Facts you didn’t know about Kendrys Morales’s career.

For some time the ambidextrous slugger Kendrys morales represented excellence among Cuban hitters in the MLB. Upon retiring from the diamonds in 2019, the former Havana Industrialists left 213 home runs and 740 RBIs in 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees. Kendrys capped his best year in 2015 after winning the World Series with the Royals, earning the “Edgar Martinez” Award for Best Designated Hitter and grabbing the Silver Bat for that same position. However, in Fielding We decided to bring you some information that you may not have known about the career of this sensational player.

Your best month.

Kendrys morales He distributed his performance very well in both halves of the regular seasons that he played throughout his career in the best ball in the world. So much so that he hit .264 in 3,021 appearances in the first tranche, and hit .268 in 2,336 in the second. However, August was the month where he caused the most problems compiling in it for .292 in 808 legal shifts. Also in August, he posted his most home runs (45), as well as his best OBP (.351) and slugging (.516). But in May, Kendrys had his highest RBI (148).

His best inning.

In the second, fourth, sixth and eighth innings, Kendrys racked up more than 600 innings in the batter’s box. Therefore, he had more home runs in the sixth inning (34), more hits in the fourth (177), more walks in the eighth (59) and more doubles in the second (36). But for baseball reasons, Morales only passed 105 trailers in the first act, in which he endorsed 148. It is worth noting that in extra-innings the Cuban surrendered for .321 / .447 / .583 with 103 presences in the box accompanied by six homers and 18 brought to the plate.

Preferred victims.

Against the St. Louis Cardinals, Kendrys morales He exhibited his best average (.429), but the native of the Fomento municipality only acted in 19 games against the Cardinals. Among rivals Kendrys faced with at least a hundred plate appearances, the Detroit Tigers took the brunt with a .310 against in 93 challenges. Against the Athletics, Morales hit their highest number of homers (22) and the Texas Rangers suffered their most RBIs (69).

His best order in the lineup.

Generally, Kendrys lined up on the fourth or fifth inning of the line up. As fourth, he posted a .257 / .312 / .442 mark, with 87 balls dispatched and 287 RBIs. In fifth place, he connected for .269 / .336 / .456 with 74 taken out of the park and 271 RBIs.

Chance.

In 1409 appearances with at least one runner in scoring position, Kendrys morales he hit .280 / .355 / .487 with 73 doubles, a pair of triples and 58 home runs. In 114 opportunities with a full house, the Cuban averaged .337 with four balls taken out of the park, but with congested bases and two outs, Morales remained at .319 in 53 handles.