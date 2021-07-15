Facts and How They Met

Hello there, in case you aren’t aware, Olympic legend Simone Biles and her boyfriend truly could not be any cuter. Meet Jonathan Owens, who’s been dating Simone for over a year and seems like the actual best. Which means it’s naturally time for a casual deep dive on Jonathan and their sweet relationship (how they met, who contacted whomst first, all that fun stuff). But first, let’s all take a moment to watch this because my jaw is still on the floor:

He’s a NFL Player

Jonathan played for Missouri Western State University, then signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, and is now a defensive back for the Houston Texans. Simone says she loves that they have athleticism in common, telling Today back in January, “He’s a real man. I just, I love him. We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless. “

Jonathan has also talked about how they support each other, telling Texas Monthly, “I try to be her motivating factor whenever I sense that she’s kind of maybe getting down on herself. If practice was a little rough, or your body may not be feeling great right now. She’s doing the same with me. She’ll be telling me, ‘Don’t be a baby, you’re all right.’ We’re both super competitive. When I see her getting up and going to practice every morning, it motivates me even more. It’s a great feeling when the person you’re in a relationship with understands what you’re going through. “

They Got Together Right Before the Pandemic

Meaning, they spent a ton of time together super fast, and just clicked.

“We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic,” Jonathan told Texas Monthly. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off, and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful. Her energy is something. She’s always happy, giggly, bubbly. If I’ve had a tough day at the office, I wouldn’t want to take that home to her. Her personality, man… “

“This was a match made in heaven,” he added. “There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that. And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything. “

Simone Slid Into Jonathan’s DMs

At least, that’s how he tells it. “He would say I slid into his DMs,” Simone recently told the Wall Street Journal. “I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later. “

Apparently, they spent a few weeks flirting and FaceTiming, and then met in person. The rest is history!

He Had No Idea Who She Was

Truly unclear how that’s even possible, but Jonathan told Texas Monthly, “I didn’t know who she was. I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

He’s Super Supportive

Jonathan gushed about watching Simone compete at the US Gymnastics Championships in January (where she casually took home her 7th national title), writing, “What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that‼ ️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I’m there !! Love you baby ❤️ ❤️ “

(Obvi, Simone smashed the trials and is competing with the US team at the Olympics!)

He Has the Cutest Dog

Jonathan has an English bulldog and he’s totally bonded with Simone’s pups. “I’ll show up at her house, and her dogs will peek around her looking for my dog,” he said. “They’ve become best friends.”

On that cute note, gonna go watch anywhere between 2-5 hours of Simone’s gymnastics clips on YouTube, bye.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

