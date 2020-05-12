MILESTONES OF THE CURRENT SEASON

(RESUME – MAY 16)

After two months without activity, this May 16 the activity of the Bundesliga of Germany. Therefore, here are some facts and curiosities of the present season of Teutonic soccer.

Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal of the Bundesliga 2019-20. The Polish striker, who celebrated a double on the opening day against Hertha Berlin On August 16, 2019, he is the top scorer in the current competition (25) and the player with the highest number of shots (101).

On Matchday 4, Schalke 04 defeated the newly promoted 5-1 SC Paderborn in his stadium. Another team that did not forgive on that date was the Borussia Dortmund, who won 4-0 against Bayer Leverkusen (Paco Alcácer, Marco Reus x2 and Raphaël Guerreiro).

On November 2, 2019, for Date 10, Berlin had for the first time the confrontation between the largest clubs in the city in the Bundesliga. In a historic and hectic derby, 30 years after the fall of the German Capital Wall, FC Union Berlin defeated 1-0 Hertha Berlin with a goal by Sebastian Polter, from the penalty spot.

On Matchday 10, Eintracht Frankfurt had no mercy and thrashed 5-1 to Bayern Munich, which led to the departure of the Croatian Niko Kovac as coach of the Bavarians. The team that features Serbian Filip Kostic (4 goals), added 10 of the 12 possible points at home when he received four of the most powerful teams in the Bundesliga (Bayern, RB Leipzig, Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen).

Date 10 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 was one of the championship’s top scorers. RB Leipzig obtained the greatest win of the contest with a forceful 8-0 against Mainz 05. Currently, “Los Toros” are also one of the teams with the least defeated fence of the championship (26).

The great classic of German football was played on Matchday 11. Bayern Munich thrashed 4-0 to Borussia Dortmund at his home, the Allianz Arena, with scores of Robert Lewandowski x2, Serge Gnabry and Matts Hummels e / c. The next duel in the 2019-20 Bundesliga will be on Date 28, at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Only 3 shots on goal in 23 minutes were enough for Erling Haaland to celebrate his first hat-trick in Bundesliga. He entered the 55th minute of the game and in just a few minutes he took advantage of 3 assists from Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard and Marco Reus, to score his first treble in the win 5-3 against FC Augsburg (Round 18).

RB Leipzig defeated 3-1 to Berlin Union on Date 18 and became the first team in the history of the League of germany who accumulated 9 games in a row scoring 3 goals or more. Timo Werner is the club’s top figure, who records 21 goals in 25 PJ and is the player with the most play scores (18) in the current season.

Erling Haaland made news again in Matchday 19. The Norwegian attacker started again as a substitute and in just 25 minutes, scored a double to set a new record in German football: 5 goals in his first 2 games of Bundesliga.

With his goal in the 4-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt for Round 22, Erling Haaland became the first footballer in the history of Bundesliga who scores a total of 8 goals in his first 5 matches in the contest. Currently, the forward sensation of European football has 9 goals in 8 PJ.

On February 29, 2020, Bayern Munich thrashed the Hoffenheim 6-0 (Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Phillippe Coutinho x2, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Goretzka) at the PreZero Arena Stadium and became the most bulky win for a visitor this season. The curious fact was that the winning team did not have its top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, on the court, due to an injury.

On March 7, 2020, Claudio pizarro turned 15 matches with Werder Bremen, always entering as a substitute. The Peruvian striker is playing his 20th season in Bundesliga, and is the second highest foreign scorer in the history of the contest (197). If he scores on the restart, he will become the first player in the category to score a goal at the age of 41.

In the Matchday 25, prior to stopping due to the Pandemic of COVID-19, Bayern Munich defeated 2-0 FC Augsburg, with goals from Thomas Müller and Leon Goretzka. With that result, he secured first place in the table. In addition, Manuel Neuer achieved his tenth unbeaten hurdle of the season, being the highest number in the tournament.