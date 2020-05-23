Great news for the Renault factory in Valladolid: It will begin to build in the Castilian city its first plug-in hybrid car, which will be a version of its Captur model, as the French company said this Friday.

It will be the Body and Assembly factory in Valladolid that will have the responsibility of manufacturing the plug-in hybrid so that it can be mass-produced, which Renault has described as “a significant milestone” since it is the first plug-in hybrid produced by the Renault Group.

Advertised in Brussels

Last January, the plug-in hybrid version of one of Renault’s best-sellers was revealed at the Brussels Motor Show: the New Captur E-TECH Plug-in 160hp.

The Renault Body and Assembly factory in Valladolid has already produced more than 1,600,000 Captur units since it started manufacturing in 2013.

92% of this Captur production has been exported to more than 70 destinations, which has made this model the most exported Renault Spain vehicle in its history.

According to Renault, the main difference of the new plug-in hybrid version with respect to its thermal predecessor is that it has a battery that optimizes circulation in electric mode thanks to the fact that it can be recharged by connecting it to the network.

Its autonomy is greater than that of a hybrid vehicle whose battery only recharges while driving.

Agreement with Valladolid

The Renault Body and Assembly factory in Valladolid has obtained the manufacturing agreement, which means that the Renault Group recognizes the plant’s ability to mass-produce the new version of Captur with the quality required by the customers of the leader of the Urban SUVs.

With the launch of Captur E-TECH Plug-in on the market last June, Renault already has the widest electrified offer on the market, along with the hybrid Clio E-TECH and 100% electric ZOE, which will soon be joined by the Mégane E-TECH Plug-in.