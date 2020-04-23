From Italy they assure that the FIA ​​has decided to extend the closure of the equipment factories until May 20 to allow British teams in crisis to maintain the suspension.

The Federation wants to extend the break beyond what the governments of the different countries in which the equipment factories are located indicate, according to the Italian edition of the American website Motorsport.com.

This measure would serve to protect the smallest teams, since it would allow them to extend the period in which their employees have the economic coverage of the Government, which guarantees them up to 2,700 euros per month.

This would, however, be a major blow to economically stronger teams like Ferrari, which have not made use of the layoffs and have kept all of their employees active. If the FIA ​​finally confirms this measure, this would force even the best teams to cut their staff, since it would be a three-month hiatus.

This is where the recent threat from Ferrari to leave Formula 1 makes more sense than ever if they do not reach an agreement on the budget ceiling that does not harm them as much. For Scuderia, lowering the spending limit so much would mean laying off up to 300 employees from its racing team. The extension of the hiatus would do even more harm to the Italian company, which until now has tried to save its workers.

Although the sacked Ferrari employees may relocate to other companies, from Italy the workers of the Scuderia suppliers are particularly concerned, which according to Motorsport.com, are already “with the water around their necks.”

“It is as if the plug of the bathtub has been removed: the risk is that even those who had the resources to float will be absorbed by the drain, while lengthening the closure can cause a collective collapse,” says Italian journalist Franco Nugnes. .

