factor that would increase the probability of ASD

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are multifactorial disorders. This is very important to keep in mind before you start talking about taking acetaminophen during pregnancy. And, according to a new study published in the scientific journal European Journal of Epidemiology this Friday, the consumption of paracetamol in pregnancy can increase the odds by 19-21% that a baby ends up developing symptoms of ASD or ADHD, respectively, when he grows up.

Before talking about the study to understand what it says, let’s define what ASD and ADHD are. What is autism spectrum disorder? “Autism spectrum disorders are characterized by impaired communication and social interaction and the presence of repetitive behaviors or restricted interests,” he explains to Hypertextual Silvia Alemany, researcher at ISGlobal, a center promoted by Fundación la Caixa and first author of the study.

And what is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder? “It is characterized by difficulties in maintaining voluntary attention and impulse control,” adds Alemany. Both ASD and ADHD “manifest themselves during childhood.”

The study on paracetamol

The study collects data from 73,881 European boys and girls. Among the countries that have participated in this meta-analysis are the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Greece and Spain. But how are these studies done?

Alemany and his team wanted to know if there was an association between the use of paracetamol and the development of clinical or subclinical symptoms of ASD and ADHD. For this they contacted several birth cohorts. This is “a type of study in which pregnant women are recruited and followed during pregnancy and after birth, boys or girls are followed,” says Alemany. There are different types of cohorts in the world, in fact, in Spain there is INMA, led by Dr. Jordi Sunyer, also a researcher at ISGlobal. “We invited different cohorts to participate that we believed could have the type of information we needed for our study and the necessary sample size to be able to carry out the analyzes,” he says over the phone.

Six birth cohorts from the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Greece and Spain participated in the study. A total of 73,881 boys and girls participated

One of the characteristics of this study is that a control group is not opposed to that of diagnosed people, but rather “It is at the population level”. That is, they do not look for cases of ASD or ADHD to analyze but rather it is noted whether the children involved may have symptoms of autism or attention deficit. They do not go with a diagnosis nor are they diagnosed; only a clear definition of these symptoms, both autism and ADHD, is observed and taken into account.

One of these variables appears to be the use of paracetamol during pregnancy. ‘We have seen a positive association. That is, the prevalence of ASD and ADHD symptoms among those exposed to paracetamol during pregnancy are more likely to develop symptoms of ASD and ADHD than those that are not exposed. And this increase in probability is what we have quantified at around 20% », says Alemany.

Difference from other research

This is not the first time that this possible association has been studied, but other studies have been widely criticized. They have been done in two ways, at the level of the cohort itself, or through multi-cohort analysis, more similar to the study of Alemany and his team. The criticisms of these seconds were directed, above all, to the differences in data collection between cohorts. This made it difficult to do the relationship correctly. However, this Spanish team has tried to avoid such problems:

«What we have contributed in the study is to use the same premise: we want to study this association in different cohorts, in order to have a large sample. But we have tried to harmonize as much as possible some criteria. Therefore, homogenize the way in which we define exposure to paracetamol and what we call symptoms of autism and ADHD. That would be what we have contributed to the study. Silvia Alemany, researcher at ISGlobal, a center promoted by Fundación la Caixa and first author of the study.

“The mechanisms are not yet in place”

Although the team speaks of an association between the use of paracetamol and symptoms of ASD and ADHD; The mechanisms by which this could happen are not yet known. “The mechanisms are not yet concretely established in this type of association,” says Alemany. “We do not know exactly what is happening”.

«They have proposed different hypotheses. For example, there are some studies that suggest that paracetamol could affect neurotrophic factors derived from the brain, which are a type of proteins that have a very relevant role in neurodevelopment“, account. “It has also been proposed that it could be affecting oxidative stress processes or that it could be altering some neurotransmitters, which are also important in disorders that can affect the brain; as is ADHD and ASD. They could also act as endocrine disruptors, that is, they could have some hormonal alterations. But are different hypotheses and we still need to clarify what the mechanism could be leading from exposure to paracetamol in pregnancy and the subsequent development of these symptoms years later. ‘

Not afraid of paracetamol, but with caution

“We do not want to be alarmists. Because today, acetaminophen is one of the few drugs that can be used in pregnancy, “says Alemany. Although it is true that he does believe that more research and monitoring should be carried out in this regard. “Pharmacovigilance agencies could study or revise their recommendations during pregnancy,” he says. “In no case do we think that it should be suppressed during pregnancy or that it should be discouraged. We just think that maybe the use of paracetamol should be more informed or supervised, especially since you don’t need a prescription ».

“A person does not develop these disorders just because his mother has taken paracetamol”, illustrates Alemany

“We think that the use of paracetamol should be monitored and try to avoid self-medication as much as possible; to be used only when necessary. That this is important, we also know not to use paracetamol when there is some cause that indicates it, such as a fever or an infection, can have consequences for other health problems or brain development«, Indicates.

Alemany also points out that both autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder they are “multifactorial”. “Many factors intervene in its causality, a person does not develop the disorder just because his mother has taken paracetamol,” he explains.

Therefore, we cannot get carried away by alarmism and if paracetamol must be used during pregnancy, it is best to take it. Because this is not the only factor that influences the development of autism and ADHD, there are many others. And a single (and necessary) acetaminophen probably won’t cause these disorders.

