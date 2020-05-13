Did anyone think it was really possible that the faction war would end in World of Warcraft? Well, that has become a reality for a World of Warcraft Classic server due to the imbalance of factions in the game.

A post by a player on the official Blizzard forums (https://eu.forums.blizzard.com/en/wow/t/flamelash-the-first-server-to-die/110833?u=ta%C3% AEpan-sulfuron) confirms that the Alliance faction has completely abandoned this server. The only players left on this server belong to the Horde faction and the players have responded furiously towards Blizzard for causing these issues. Alliance players have used the free transfer system to move themselves and their World of Warcraft gold to another server.

What happened to the server?

Flamelash is the “first server to die” caused by the imbalance of factions where there were many more Horde than Alliance players. The end result of this was that players from the Alliance faction were unable to play due to constant attacks by Horde players who would earn Honor Points in encounters. As a result, the Alliance players were constantly attacked and it seems that they are already tired. It appears that the Alliance faction has left the server and there has been no official response to these claims yet.

A player named Melvin commented “yes, most of us have moved now” and added that “they saw some photos now that the Horde can freely walk around the cities.” It seems to confirm that almost all Alliance players have left the Flamelash server. Another player named Yacjy comments that “the amount of wins and penalties I experienced almost made me quit the game” and they were even being focused when “it was not worth the honor.”

Is it Blizzard’s fault?

This is a mixed problem, although Blizzard may be blamed somewhat, there is also a lot of anger towards Horde players on that server. While it is true that Blizzard should work harder for better balance, the main reason the Alliance left that server is due to the behavior of players from the Horde faction. The community discusses many possible solutions, however all are directed at what Blizzard can do to fix the problem before more servers die as well.

It seems that the same problem is affecting other World of Warcraft Classic PvP servers, as it appears in new Earthshaker server reports. User Hympriest (https://eu.forums.blizzard.com/en/wow/t/earthshaker-flamelash-2-0/111302) reports that after being on Flamelash they went to Earthshaker, that initially there was no problem for the Alliance faction, but it seems that the Horde players have followed as well. At the same time, other users also comment that this imbalance problem has been going on for much longer.

Definitely, there seems to be some kind of faction imbalance issue for some servers and it is unclear if Blizzard will step in with some changes to help fix this current issue. Players who decide to migrate to another server will also be able to keep their precious gold in World of Warcraft Classic along with any items or mounts they have collected on their original server.

