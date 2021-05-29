Faconauto invest 1,400 million in greening dealerships

‘Econcessionaires Project’

EUROPE PRESS

Madrid

Updated Friday, May 28, 2021 – 14:45

In four years, it expects to generate 5,000 jobs and install 22,000 charging points by 2023.

Dealers lost 5% of employment and 20% of turnover in 2020

Official concessionaires located in Spain will invest about 290 million euros until 2023 in its process of digital and ‘green’ transformation that will reach, in a first stage, some 400 distribution centers. In four years, this investment could reach 1.4 billion. This is how the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (Faconauto) advanced this Friday at the presentation of the roadmap you have designed to move towards the dealership of the future, that goes through the ecosystem of the electric vehicle, energy efficiency and digitization.

The detailed proposal by Faconauto is part of the European recovery funds and seeks to promote the concept of ‘econcessionaire’. Its objective is to turn distribution centers into the main mobility prescribers, taking advantage of synergies and territorial cohesion that the networks ensure. In addition, they will diversify their businesses and new professional profiles will be created attracting young and female talent. To promote the arrival of the ‘econcessionaire’, Faconauto has established a methodology and objectives for its progressive implementation in the networks, in such a way that within four years this transformation will have already reached 70% of Spanish concessionaires, with a planned investment of 1,400 million euros.

“The current crisis has become an opportunity. Dealers can now leverage your many strengths and drive change that we propose with the concept of ‘econcessionaire’, that we want to become a source of innovation and future that positions the sector as a key player in the electrification of the park and as a provider of new mobility solutions, all based on data “, has indicated the executive vice president of Faconauto, Marta Blzquez.

The first axis of action within the ‘econcessionaire’ is the electrical ecosystem, which focuses on ‘zero emissions’ mobility and micromobility marketing and alternative energies. In addition, it includes the transformation of dealerships to be able to offer their customers other complementary products, such as charging points, energy contracting with renewable certification or the installation of photovoltaic installations. The planned investment for this transformation is 122 million euros until 2023, which will translate into the start-up of some 22,000 charging points. The second line of action seeks energy efficiency and cost reduction through rationalization of energy consumption, which includes efficiency in lighting and air conditioning, as well as the promotion of 100% ‘green’ energy, among other elements.

These actions will involve an investment of 104 million euros until 2023 and avoid the emissions of 102,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) to the atmosphere per year. For its part, the digitization axis includes the external processes of the dealers, such as sustainable mobility or logistics services, the digitization of internal business processes and training in digital skills of its employees. This will mean about 66 million euros.

The project has also required creating a network of alliances with some of the leading Spanish companies, with the main support of BBVA and Iberdrola For their develpment. In addition, Accenture, Niw.es and the Higher Council of Colleges of Architects of Spain they are also part of the initiative. Thanks to all this, Faconauto expects some 5,000 jobs to be created.

“When, within four years, the ‘econcessionaire’ has reached most of the networks, the total investment will have reached 1,400 million euros. One more reason to insist that, without the necessary legal security that we have been demanding, these investments, with their creation of wealth, can remain in the air “, has claimed the president of Faconauto, Gerardo Prez.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

