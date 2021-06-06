Facing the sea, Elsa Jean conquers in a flirty blue dress! | Instagram

The model American and also actress Elsa Jean shared a new photo in which she appears wearing a little her figure and the beautiful landscape that surrounds it with a beautiful blue dress while facing the sea.

Being a celebrity, the model and actress has the opportunity to travel to different parts of the world, on this occasion she appears in the Maldiva’s Islands.

Apparently this destination is quite sought after by the stars of Instagram because Elsa jean She is not the only one who has passed through this beautiful place, we also find the beautiful Demi Rose and Ana Cheri.

Undoubtedly Elsa dream He could not be left behind, it could be said that this is the destination that every Instagram personality should reach at some point in their lives and it is so peaceful, clean and relaxing that it is impossible not to think about it.

From her stories, the beautiful green-eyed model began to share a bit about her arrival, but in this photo where she appears with a blue two-piece outfit with small flowers and a hat, she makes us want to envy her not only for her beauty but for the beautiful place where you are currently.

Four hours ago she shared this image on her official Instagram and although she is covering her face with her hat, it is easy to identify this beauty, especially by her features and chin.