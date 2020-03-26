Given the news that Endeavor, the company that owns the UFC, dismissed 250 employees due to the economic crisis that has spread the spread of the coronavirus, Dana White He has come to clarify that none of the people who have lost their jobs operate for him.

According to Deadline, Endeavor sent a letter to its employees explaining that due to certain budget cuts they have been forced to lay off staff. They are mostly hotel and restaurant employees who cannot operate remotely. That is, from their homes.

Those who are still talking about their jobs will be affected as the company will put a pay cut into effect.

According to another report that was published in Variety, it is mentioned that among the 250 people fired there are UFC personnel, which was quickly denied by Dana White on Instagram (via MMA Junkie).

“This scum published a note saying ‘The UFC is hit with layoffs,’ and he was literally gloating about it. First of all, it is not true. I will not tell you again: most of what you read is not true. These slags write lies and this guy was gloating and saying things like, ‘Dana, now you have bosses. You should confirm with them before doing anything. ’ No I do not. You don’t know anything about this damn situation, and you definitely don’t know anything about sports, asshole. ”

While acknowledging being aware of the Endeavor layoffs, White again clarified that no UFC employee will be released amid this crisis.

“I said it before, piece of sh * t. No one is going to lose their job at the UFC. No one is going to be fired. It won’t happen. On the other side of Endeavor they fired some people. I’m not going to fire anyone. It won’t happen. “