Mexico.- To face the health emergency, accurate, timely and truthful information is required, therefore, the collaboration of all actors in society is essential to strengthen the right to know of Mexicans, INAI commissioner Blanca Lilia Ibarra said.

“We all have to work to strengthen the usefulness of the human right for the benefit of society and, above all, to visualize vulnerable groups that do not have access to new technologies,” he emphasized.

The official participated in the virtual forum, Advances and challenges 5 years after the entry into force of the General Law of Transparency and Access to Public Information, organized by INAI.

Ibarra moderated the panel “What’s missing? Opportunities for improvement in the implementation of the LGTAIP ”, in which he recognized the role of civil society organizations in shaping the new framework for transparency.

In addition, he spoke for working together to build better mechanisms for transparency, accountability, and monitoring of government actions.

Lourdes Morales Canales, coordinator of the Network for Accountability, pointed out that it is essential to review how the key institutions in accountability work.

After applauding the INAI’s decision to lift the suspension of deadlines to the obligated subjects in this pandemic and guarantee the right to know, he indicated that the new conditions oblige the Institute and the National Transparency System to make decisions in the short and long term.

“I would like to listen to the guarantor bodies in a redesign in which information can really be generated proactively, of social utility, so that the most disadvantaged can exercise fundamental rights and also a policy that includes strategic actions to combat corruption” , settled.

Norma Julieta del Río Venegas, commissioner of the Zacatecan Institute for Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data stated that, 5 years after the General Transparency Law, There are different areas of opportunity, such as improving the National Transparency Platform.

In addition, he asked to grant the commissioners of the guarantor bodies the power to verify the information that works in the obligated subjects and to promote from the federal entities the open government, open parliament and open justice.

“You must have quality information for decision-making in society, if we work proactively and transparently we carry it out as indicated in the Law, it is an excellent area of ​​opportunity and more today in day that the necessary information is in the portals of transparency ”, he underlined.

READ Mexico flattened the curve?

emc