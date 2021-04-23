Facilitating Vaccination for Warehouse and Supermarket Workers in New York City



Warehouse workers will have priority to get vaccinated at the new sites and without the need for an appointment.

Photo: Gerardo Romo / El Diario

During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of New Yorkers depended on their neighborhood grocery stores and grocery stores to get the products they needed while staying in their forties. And that is why the workers of these premises were classified as ‘essential’, because they were on the front lines of the public health emergency. However, many of them still have not had access to the vaccines that the State is administering.

And that is why Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this Friday a new plan to install five mobile vaccination centers in the five counties to exclusively serve the Warehouse, grocery and supermarket workers, and that will be administered by the organizations’WE ARE Community Care‘ Y ‘Urban Health Plan‘.

The state agent indicated that essential workers “they were the ones who risked their own safety to ensure we could weather this pandemic and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude for their tremendous service. This is why these new emerging vaccination sites are so important: fwill empower warehouse, grocery and supermarket workers, who have worked every day to provide an essential service, vaccinate and protect themselves, their families and their communities from the COVID-19 “.

Cuomo added: “We are making great strides in vaccinating New Yorkers across the state, but we must make sure that we reach all populations in all communities ”.

The sites will also be open to all eligible New Yorkers, but only warehouse, grocery and supermarket workers with proof of employment can enter to get vaccinated without making an appointment, and they will be guaranteed that at least 400 doses are reserved exclusively.

Satisfaction among winemakers

This new vaccination plan has the support of the organizations’United Bodegas of America ‘ (UBA), the ‘National Supermarket Association‘(NSA) and the ‘Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union‘(RWDSU).

“Warehouse, grocery and supermarket workers have spent countless hours providing essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I welcome the announcement that walk-in vaccines will be available to them in all five boroughs,” he said. Radhamés Rodríguez, president of the UBA.

“COVID-19 continues to be a threat in our communities, and this effort to help protect these workers will help our state move forward. UBA represents 14,000 wineries in New York City and it is ready to respond to the Governor’s call to vaccinate our workforce, ”emphasized Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, William Rodriguez, President of the NSA, indicated that the organization “greatly appreciates Governor Cuomo’s commitment to ensuring that front-line and essential workers, such as supermarket employees, continue to have priority for vaccination. We are proud to partner with your Administration to ensure that there are dedicated sites for our employees to receive their vaccinations quickly and efficiently. “

The Governor insisted that with this new step, the State continues to open mobile vaccination sites based in underserved communities in every corner of New York. Since January 15, more than 200 community pop-up sites have managed more than 77,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo also updated the latest coronavirus figures on Friday, stating that the average positivity rate for 7 consecutive days was 2.45%, the lowest since November 10, while hospitalizations already total 3,387, the lowest number since November 28. However, deaths are still in the dozens, upon reporting the death of 45 New Yorkers in the past 24 hours.

New sites for winemakers:

Each SOMOS Community Care site will be open from 9 am to 5 pm The Urban Health Plan site will be open from 8 am to 5 pm Warehouse, grocery and supermarket workers will only need to show proof of employment. But the rest of those who want to be vaccinated in the centers managed by SOMO can visit the website https://somosvaccination.mdland.com/p/covid/ and for those managed by Urban Health Plan they should call: 718-589-4755 .

Urban Health Plan

1054 Simpson St, The Bronx.

It will run from April 26 to May 2.

Madison Square Boys & Girls Club

2245 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn.

It will run on May 1.

Mission Society

646 Malcom X Blvd, Manhattan.

It will run on April 24. April 24

Juda Christian Center Church

111-36 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, Queens.

It will run on April 29.

Manor Superette

927 Manor Rd, Staten Island.

It will run on April 28.

Figures of COVID-19 in the state: