People with disabilities who turn 18 or are emancipated and receive a Non-contributory pension (PNC) for Disability They will no longer need their parents or guardians to collect the benefit themselves. In other words, they will have the right to collect “without managing any process of determining legal capacity.”

The measure was defined by the National Disability Agency (Andis), through resolution 93/2020.

As of the change, people with disabilities with legal age or emancipated will be able to introduce yourself -or with their extrajudicial supports that respect their will and preferences- before the Anses windows to start the process of obtaining the non-contributory disability pension. The procedure will be a single signature and with the documentation that is required.

Previously, when a person with a disability obtained a PNC as a minor, upon reaching the age of 18, their parents, guardians or designated relatives they received a document letter to inform them that they could not continue charging and that, from that moment, the beneficiary should do it.

That form of management brought complications. On the one hand, it implied that many families interpreted the notification as the end of the pension and dropped out after six months. In other cases, the adults in charge of the person with disabilities went to the offices without the beneficiary, and the officials, understanding that the managers were representing them, were required to be “curatorship”.

In conclusion, people with disabilities had to initiate a judicial process to continue collecting the non-contributory pension. Those files, in addition to saturating the Family Courts with files that last more than a year and a half, forced the person with a disability “for life” to submit to legal action that in the first place it “inhibited” it. That is to say, he left her without the possibility of having any credit, and she underwent a much deeper process of personal and family exposure.

According to Andis, this type of requirements and procedures constituted a disproportionate burden on the person, and therefore an action of discrimination on the basis of disability, in accordance with the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and articles 75 subsection 22 and 23 of the National Constitution.

With the modification of the collection, the beneficiaries when they turn 18 will receive a letter document indicating that they will be the ones who they will directly collect the sums of money from the non-contributory pension and, in turn, the National Directorate of Economic Supports and Settlements (Ex Pensions) will notify ANSES so that the bank pays the person with a disability, so the entity will not be able to define, at its own discretion, whether or not to make the payment .

In case the disabled person was absolutely unable to link with its environment and express its will, and the support system was not effective, the Disability Agency will notify the Federal Ombudsman for Minors and Incapacitates corresponding to the jurisdiction of the domicile to determine the steps to follow.

The resolution also establishes that the personnel who must explain the procedures related to the request for these benefits must “guarantee the accessibility of communication so that the person with a disability who is of legal age or emancipated can understand the procedure to be carried out, the documentation to be presented, the deadlines “or other types of needs.

“With this resolution entrusted to us by the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, what we are doing is expanding rights in favor of people with disabilities, removing administrative and economic obstacles so that everything is faster and more effective ”, summarized the head of Andis, Claudio Expósito.

The new payment method will come into effect within ten business days, as stated in the regulations published on April 24 in the Official Gazette.