Once the world economy is revived and populations want to cross borders, some governments will require proof that people do not enter or leave with Covid-19. Employers will also want to know that their workforce will not be the epicenter of another outbreak. For this reason, a handful of companies are bidding for the Trump and Johnson administrations to control their travel through immunity passports.

One of them is the facial recognition startup FaceFirst founded in 2007 in California and which has a funding of $ 10.4 billion, has been promoting the idea of ​​a “coronavirus immunity registry”. This will be based on a database administered by medical providers, which will feed a smartphone app with your immunity status. In the same way that the iPhone is unlocked by showing you a face, the application will verify that you are not infected.

The application also inform employers and border control personnel of a person’s experience with the Covid-19says CEO Peter Trepp. It will give information about what type of test was applied to it, in case it was defective; will include a record of whether or not you have been around infected people; and check to see if you also had an antibody test.

This application would act as a “passport” for immunity or health. Although Trepp says taking body temperature isn’t enough, that could be another data point to add to the passport. “There is a lot of data that can be useful in determining how to fill an airplane, with people who we believe are free of the coronavirus, and in another aircraft, people who have immunities against the virus could be transported, ”he explains.

Download Forbes Mexico print edition for free

“Another benefit of the immunity passport is knowing who to vaccinate and who to prioritize. I am not referring to people with privileges or money, but to those who carry out jobs where they could infect other people or front-line workers. ”

However, Trepp doesn’t believe there is a decent alternative to the conundrum of keeping a second wave of Covid-19 at bay. “The other solution is to hire thousands of people and make phone calls and build an Excel database and just ask who has been infected and who has been tested. In my opinion, that’s ridiculous … It doesn’t work when you consider the power of a more centralized system. “

Privacy concerns

There are concerns that any system will monitor people’s medical records. This week, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) expressed concern about immunity passports and explained that it could create “a new health surveillance infrastructure that jeopardizes privacy rights.”

Regarding privacy, Trepp clarified that said immunity system or passport will not only be optional, but that all personally identifiable information will remain only on people’s smartphones “And will not be uploaded or made available for collection by any government organization or agency. Therefore, a centralized surveillance database will not be established or created. ”

However, there are civil liberties problems with such a system. The ACLU noted that Immunity passports run the risk of dividing employers into immune and non-immune. “The latter may never be eligible for a particular job, except that Covid-19 survivors would be hired, if an immune worker is available to take the job,” the ACLU warned.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed

This could lead to perverse results, such as ppeople who will voluntarily contract Covid-19 to try to obtain the antibodies they need to get a job. There is also an obvious scientific problem: we still don’t know enough about the coronavirus to make sure that the antibodies avoid contracting the disease a second time or how long its protective qualities last.

Convinced governments?

In case of receiving the green light, a system as centralized as the immunity passport will have to have the support of the White House and the US Congress, says Trepp, who declares Forbes that he is in “indirect discussions” with the United States government, although he did not elaborate.

When Forbes questioned whether the company has spent $ 10,000 in lobbying, according to a Senate record this April, Trepp says it was not to discuss his passport idea. However, there is evidence showing that the company has spoken with officials from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the White House on “problems related to biometrics and facial recognition”.

In the UK, Onfido (identity verification company) has been pushing for a similar implementation. The startup, which (according to Pitchbook data) has secured $ 265 million in venture funds and is perhaps best known as the provider of verification technology behind the challenging bank Monzo, he has presented “a system for citizens, guests and employees to have proof of immunity designed to help an individual demonstrate their health, but without having to share any other personal information. ” Similarly, Trepp says that his system would focus on privacy and that the user would have control over his medical data.

Husayn Kassai, CEO and co-founder of Onfido, announced in a statement that the technology “is used to link a physical human being to his digital identity, using a personal photo and a selfie video. Once this is linked to a test result, the digital certificate could be displayed, like smartphone boarding passes. ”

Onfido has been contacted by the UK Parliament’s Science and Technology Committee to submit a proposal for immunity passports. When asked if the company was driving the technology in the United States or elsewhere, he said it had not yet been discussed, but added: “We are also consulting with other governments to make this process as smooth as possible.”

Also read: US sets aside 300 million doses of potential AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19

At least one country, Estonia, is testing passports in the workplace through an app created by the founders of Bolt and TransferWise, according to a . report. Others will likely replicate similar models. Meanwhile, the Americans and the British will soon be evaluated to what extent they are willing to give up some civil liberties in the interest of the safe reopening of the country.

By Thomas Brewster