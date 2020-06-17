FaceApp raised new questions about the security of the facial recognition application and the risks of sharing this information for privacy reasons

The application FaceApp began to circulate again in the social networks after the free launch of the filter “gender change“

The novelty even generated the hashtag “faceappchallenge”And received hundreds of thousands of shares in Facebook and Instagram.

As a result, doubts about the application security of facial recognition and the risks of sharing this information for reasons of Privacy.

Fabio Assolini, senior security analyst at Kaspersky, assured that the application does not contain any malicious elements. However, since facial recognition is a technology used primarily for password authentication, the user must be very careful when sharing his image with third parties.

“We have to treat these new forms of authentication as passwords, since any widely available facial recognition system can end up being used for both good and bad,” warned the Kaspersky expert.

According to Assolini, the company that owns the app could sell images to entities that use the Artificial intelligence (IA) to make facial recognition modifications.

“In addition, it must be taken into account that this data is stored on third-party servers, and that it can also be stolen by cyber criminals and used to impersonate identities,” he added.

The analyst asked users to be aware of the security of the application and to download it only from official stores.

He reiterated the importance of reading the privacy terms of applications to understand what information is requested.

“According to data from our Resaca Digital study, more than 55 percent of Latin Americans do not read the terms of use of applications and forget to think about how their data can be used,” Assolini concluded.

These are some recommendations that users must follow before downloading the application.

Make sure the app is trustworthy and downloaded from official stores. Read the privacy terms to understand what information is requested. Treat facial recognition as a password – don’t use it everywhere. Always check the requested permissions, such as the login associated with an existing account on a certain social network.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital