Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), on Tuesday denied a request from the Sustainability Network that tried to give up the action, brought by the party last year, which questions the validity of the fake news inquiry.

STF Minister Edson Fachin 10/03/2017 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

The STF had announced yesterday that it will judge the suit on Wednesday of next week, when court president Dias Toffoli will have resumed work after medical leave.

In the decision, Fachin highlighted the relevance of the matter and that in this type of action there can be no withdrawal, as recently requested by the Network.

Last week, the STF minister had asked that the case be ruled by the presidency of the court.

Fachin’s initiative came days after his supreme colleague, Alexandre de Moraes, authorized in the fake news inquiry search and seizure measures and breaches of banking and fiscal secrecy of President Jair Bolsonaro’s allies.

The president harshly criticized the action taken by the Federal Police under Moraes’ order.

Initially in favor of the investigation, the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, spoke out against the investigation.

The STF must analyze the request presented by Aras who questioned the operation authorized by Moraes to have been carried out without the supervision of the Public Ministry.

