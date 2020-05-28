Minister Edson Fachin, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), asked on Thursday that the court’s presidency should take action, brought by the Rede Sustentabilidade party, which intends to paralyze the so-called fake news investigation after the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, having asked for the suspension of this investigation the day before.

Aras asked Fachin to suspend the investigation, which is reported by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, after the STF colleague determined a series of steps, such as searches and seizures and breaches of secrecy, against allies and supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Fachin said that last year he had already asked for preference for the process to be included in the agenda.

“I reiterate the indication of preference for the presidency, allowing the plenary to decide the precautionary request, including the one deducted now”, reinforced the minister.

Since last year, the Network has questioned the STF about the existence of the fake news inquiry, which was originally opened by the court’s president, Dias Toffoli, to investigate false news and threats against members of the Supreme Court.

The Network claims that the investigation is unconstitutional for not having the supervision of the Federal Public Ministry.

