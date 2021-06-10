FaceTime will alert you if you are talking with the microphone turned off

There are many improvements to Facetime that will arrive with iOS 15, the new version of the operating system for the iPhone. Apple unveiled the highlights during the WWDC 2021 keynote, but the first beta version for developers is showing other functionalities that, until now, we were not aware of.

The Verge has picked up a new feature related to the microphone when making video calls in FaceTime with iOS 15. According to the source, the system will be able to detect if we are talking with the microphone muted and will notify us by means of a “pop-up” alert, which will appear at the top of the screen. We can easily activate the microphone by clicking on that notification.

This function is present in the list of features of iOS 15, which can be seen through the official website of Apple. The company does not detail how it detects speech, but it is likely to be based on the gestures of our face, which in turn recognizes them through the camera.

FaceTime catches up with iOS 15

Regarding the microphone, FaceTime will offer the possibility to activate a voice isolation mode. The feature uses machine learning to detect background noise and block it out. The results are very similar to those we obtain when activating noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max.

These aren’t the only features coming to FaceTime with iOS 15. The video calling app from Apple will allow you to create links for other users to join the meeting. Even those people who have an Android mobile or a Windows PC can do it. On the other hand, FaceTime will have a button to activate a blurred background during calls.

SharePlay is another of FaceTime’s star features. Members of a call will be able to watch series and movies, as well as share or listen to music, at the same time. All with exact timing, so no one misses a thing. SharePlay also includes extra features. One of them is the intelligent volume control, which is activated automatically when one of the members wants to speak, minimizing the noise of a scene and adjusting the audio of the person to hear it clearly.

iOS 15 is coming to iPhone 6s and later in fall 2021.

