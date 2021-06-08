FaceTime video calls make it to Android (sort of)

FaceTime video calls land on Android through the web version. Everything you need to know.

Apple seems to have proposed end Zoom’s reign when it comes to video calling applications. During WWDC 2021, those of Cupertino have announced the possibility of use FaceTime, your own video calling service, on Android.

That does not mean that the company is going to launch a Android version of FaceTime. Instead, the company has made an official web version of FaceTime, which will allow anyone to join a video conference from any type of device. It will only be necessary have access to a browser.

Encrypted video calls via FaceTime on Android

According to Apple, FaceTime video calls will be available on Android devices and other platforms such as Windows through the web, and despite this they will maintain features such as the end-to-end encryption.

To extend the use of this platform, Apple has announced the option of generate links to video calls, which users can share with other people. Through these links, users will be able to access video calls from their devices, regardless of the operating system they use.

