One of the functions that many Apple users have in good esteem the applications of the firm itself. Some like GarageBand may never be used, but others like FaceTime are most useful. Unfortunately for many, a Failure in FaceTime that prevents making video calls to your loved ones.

Why FaceTime doesn’t work

In recent weeks, many users have used their messaging apps to get in touch with friends and family. If you are the owner of an Apple brand device, you will know that FaceTime is a good alternative to all the similar apps in the App Store. But today a problem has been detected and that is that FaceTime does not work on iPad or iPhone.

Yes, the problem is widespread, but it is not because the servers of the bitten apple do not support the traffic. Everything is based on the latest update of the two iOS and iPad 13.4 operating systems. It turns out that the new improvement has come with this problem and not a few have contacted the technical service so that the error can be solved. It has also affected, according to SlashGear, the latest version of MacOS, so if you have a signature laptop this function will not work either.