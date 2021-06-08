FaceTime comes to Android and Windows in a web browser version

Yesterday the WWDC 2021 took place, Apple’s annual presentation conference that, in addition to presenting its latest hardware and software news, surprised us with a strong bet for FaceTime. And it seems that the Cupertino company is hoping to turn its video calling application into a more widespread and functional tool.

In fact, one of the great novelties was the exit of its ecosystem itself, Now expanding the availability of FaceTime to Android and Windows users. However, as might be expected, we will have some limitations. And it is that FaceTime will be available now through web browsers, without the need to install any application or be a user of an Apple terminal.

With this update, Apple seeks bring FaceTime closer to the rest of the recently popularized video calling services like Zoom, adding new functionalities such as the ability to date and schedule calls, and share access to them through a link to be able to share it in advance.

However, FaceTime will continue to be one of Apple’s jewels, also announcing a series of updates that will come linked to the use of iOS 15, delaying its arrival until next fall.

On the one hand, some functionality improvements will be added such as the new grid view option for group calls, a voice isolation function (similar to active noise cancellation) to improve the quality of incoming sound, the arrival of support for spatial audio, and the option to use the new “portrait mode” to blur the background behind us and avoid the use of special backgrounds.

Moreover, there is also a major new feature called SharePlay. SharePlay will allow a group of people to watch or listen to the same thing at the same time. The function allows you to incorporate songs, videos or share your screen. Some big names are on board to support the feature, including Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and Twitch. Apple Music and Apple TV Plus support it too, of course.