faces the strongest heat episode so far this year

07/10/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

Almost all of Spain is burning: these days it is facing what could be the strongest episode of heat so far this year, with maximums for today Saturday of up to 44 degrees in the Guadalquivir valley, a situation that will have its highest point tomorrow with the 47 degrees expected in parts of the south of the peninsula.

It will be a “brief but intense episode & rdquor ;, warn from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) and attribute these high temperatures, which touch almost the record of recent years in some areas, to the entry through the south of air of African origin that I know will be spreading throughout the territory, except for the extreme northwest of the peninsula.

This hot air, together with the strong daytime insolation, the anticyclonic weather and the low temperature in the south, place the temperatures above 40 degrees in more than half of the country And they cause the thermometers to go off today, especially in the valleys of the Guadalquivir and the Ebro, as well as in large areas of the interior of the southern half of the peninsula.

The heat will continue until Tuesday

The heat will continue until TuesdayOnly Galicia and the Cantabrian area are saved from the suffocating heat that has hit the country since yesterday Friday and which, according to Aemet, will last until next Tuesday, giving rise to a exceptional situation high temperatures that, however, cannot be classified as a heat wave for now.

For this to happen, the Aemet reminds that 3 requirements must be met: that the heat is intense, that it covers a large part of the territory and that it lasts at least three consecutive days, which however does not prevent the higher temperatures so far this year, but without breaking the records of the last decade.

At the moment this Saturday orseveral communities have activated the weather warning for heat, four of them at orange level, due to significant risk, (Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Madrid) and the other four at yellow level (Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalonia and Valencian Community).

The peak days of the episode, as reported by Aemet, will be today Saturday and tomorrow Sunday in much of the Peninsula, except in the east and southeast where, as in the Balearic and Canary Islands, the days with the highest temperatures will be Sunday and, especially on Monday the 12th.

Extreme caution

Extreme cautionIn view of this forecast, the General Directorate of Civil Protection and the OCU have advised extreme caution to avoid heat stroke and take measures such as hydrating, protecting yourself from the sun, eating and dressing appropriately and in general, avoiding exposure in the middle of the day and any outdoor activity that could harm your health.

The forecasts of the Aemet for the day of today indicate that the highest temperatures will be in Córdoba and Seville, where they will reach 43 degrees in central hours of the day; 41 will have in Badajoz, Ciudad Real, Granada or Jaén; 40 in Toledo and 37 in Madrid and in general all the provincial capitals will exceed 30 degrees, with the exception of those in the north, northwest and the Canary Islands.

The nights will also be hot, with minimums of up to 24 degrees in Almería, 23 in the city of Melilla, points of Castilla-La Mancha, Valencia, Catalonia or Madrid, leaving out of this night heat Castilla y León, Murcia and again, the northern and northwestern regions of the peninsula.

Thermometers “hit the ceiling & rdquor; on Sunday

Thermometers “hit the ceiling & rdquor; on SundayThe Aemet foresees that tomorrow Sunday “the thermometers will touch the ceiling & rdquor ;, with Andalusia, Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and the Community of Madrid at orange level, by values ​​that will be situated between 41 and 44 degrees, and can even occasionally reach 47 in the Guadalquivir valley and it is also possible that 35 degrees will be exceeded in large areas of the interior of the northern half.

Aemet sources have explained that, although it is foreseeable that many local records will be broken on Sunday, “it is not probable that the absolute maximum of Spain, encrypted in 49 degrees will fall & rdquor;, which in recent decades has been reached in places such as Hornachuelos (Córdoba) in 1959, Manzanares (Ciudad Real) in 1962 and Écija (Seville) in 1981.

Tomorrow, at the end of the day, a storm in the British Isles will cause the beginning of a thermal decline in western Galicia which will spread to the rest of the Peninsula, except to the east of the peninsula, where temperatures will rise significantly, especially on its coastlines.

On Monday it will continue to be hot, therefore, in points of the east and southeast of the peninsula, and of the Malaga coast but on Tuesday the 13th a general drop in temperatures is expected, mainly in the Mediterranean area and the Canary Islands, so that the values ​​of these dates will be recovered and the episode of high temperatures will be considered as over.

UN Commentary on Heat Waves: https://news.un.org/es/story/2019/07/1459821

