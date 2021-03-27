FacePhi steps on the accelerator in the stock market and exceeds 4 euros intraday

FacePhi Biometría leads the stock market rallies today in BME Growth and get the 4 euros back in your price on intraday. With increases that exceed 5% and 4.1 euros, FacePhi shares step on the accelerator at the start of this spring and put their next level at 5.4 euros, its resistance in the medium term.

Precisely today, Luis Francisco Ruiz, Ei’s Director of Analysis, referred to FacePhi as one of the 4 small ones with growth capacity. FacePhi, which has subtracted 25% from its titles so far in 2021, stands out for its “undeniable potential” for business and “high international presence”. “Its valuation multiples are demanding and it has to confirm its forecasts so that its price recovers the upward trend”, explains Luis Francisco Ruiz. (See the full review of FacePhi and the 3 other small businesses with the potential for growth.)

FacePhi Biometry in daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume



Last February, FacePhi was awarded the National SME Award of the Year 2020, a year marked by the impact of Covid-19 in which the company had a turnover of 7.2 million euros, adding more than twenty new international clients .

This award highlights the work of FacePhi in the development of cutting-edge technology Made in Spain and with the highest levels of quality and certification in the sector. As explained by the company itself, “this recognition reflects the continuous upward trajectory of the firm in a disruptive sector and increasingly linked to the activity of banks, financial and healthcare groups, thanks to the reinforced security and contactless use provided by biometric systems for identity verification “.