FacePhi enters elite football and is crowned as the value that rises the most in the Alternative Market today

Following the announcement of FacePhi Biometría as one of the winning companies of the VCF Innovation Hub, promoted by Valencia CF, and the possible development of a facePhi onboarding and facial recognition project for registration in the Valencia CF application, the value in Company titles skyrocket and go up to a 10% on the day, positioning himself as the value that rises the most today in BME Growth.

After the slight falls that the company experienced last month, it now returns to the growth path that it had been bringing long ago and struggles to recover the 5 euros at closing, with increases of 10% today, which make it overcome resistance in the medium term and reach the 4,890 euros intraday.

FacePhi in elite football

FacePhi makes the leap into the world of big sports clubs and will introduce a biometric access system in the Valencia CF stadium. This innovative project, with which the technology company has won the ‘Fan Engagement’ category of the ´Valencia Innovation Hub ‘, will verify the identity of the subscribers at their entrance to the Valencian coliseum with facial recognition technology, thus improving their experience and speeding up the step to the stands.

First, the subscriber will register in the Valencia CF app, through an onboarding process for which only a selfie and a photo of the national identity document will be necessary, which will confirm the identity of the user. Once this simple step has been carried out, the season ticket owner will be able to access the interior of the stadium simply by approaching the enabled readers in the entrance area, opening the app to identify themselves through facial recognition with a selfie and showing the QR code generated by the app.

“Technology applied to football is having an increasing positive impact, both to improve the health and performance of professionals and to guarantee the best possible experience for fans. Valencia CF has given us a great opportunity to demonstrate the usefulness of biometric technology at the entrance to large stadiums, where thousands of people usually gather, and both security and speed in access control are key factors “, Explain Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi. “At FacePhi we have extensive experience in sectors where identity protection is very important, such as banking, finance or healthcare. In the current post-Covid-19 context, it is a matter of time before the large sports clubs adopt biometric technology to optimize access to their stadiums, ”says the manager.

Biometric technology, a winner in the ‘VCF Innovation Hub’

The birth of this project has been possible thanks to ‘VCF Innovation Hub’, the platform launched by the Valencian club, together with Startup Valencia, to support emerging talent, detect trends, improve the fan experience, anticipate future needs and continue to grow around innovation and technology.

This initiative, which arises as a clear bet towards the future, has closed its second edition with more than 70 applications, of which only 22 companies, differentiated into four categories (Academy, Medicine, Smart Stadium and Fan Engagement), were selected to present your project to the jury. FacePhi, who participated in the category Fan Engagement, focused on getting the best possible experience for the fan, it was the winner of the 22 finalists. “Football is pure emotion, and the experience in the stadium is irreplaceable, but modern clubs must try to take care of their fans in many other details, starting with the accessibility of their digital spaces and the facilities when using their tickets,” concludes the CEO. by FacePhi.