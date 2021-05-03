FacePhi enters 7.26 million in 2020 and increases contracts by 69%

FacePhi obtained in 2020 a figure of income from the sale of licenses of 7,266,240 euros, as reflected in the presentation of its audited consolidated annual accounts for fiscal year 2020.

The technology company for user identity verification thus ratifies the figures published in its results preview on February 1, confirming that it closed the year with an EBITDA of 858,741 euros.

During 2020 FacePhi continued to increase the number of contracts, reaching a total of 22, which represented an increase of 69% compared to the 13 signed in 2019. Despite the fact that the pandemic prevented travel related to the company’s business, the technology company managed to close distance agreements.

Despite having grown in the number of contracts compared to the previous year, revenue and EBITDA have decreased by 11.33% and 72.08% respectively, which is attributed, in large part, to the budget reductions of clients as a consequence of the health crisis, which made them, in general, buy license packages in a more conservative way.

However, FacePhi envisions that this trend will be reversed during 2021 and the next few years, as the need of these clients for the use of the licenses grows and it becomes necessary to acquire new packages.

The company explains that another factor that had an impact on gross profit was the increase in personnel, that it doubled its workforce in order to face the growth in the number of projects.

FacePhi: growth and expansion

During 2020, FacePhi continued to boost its client portfolio and its international presence thanks to the rise of contactless technologies and a growing demand for biometric solutions and digital onboarding systems.

Interest in these types of solutions led FacePhi to acquire the Ecertic technology, allowing the Alicante company to considerably improve its digital onbarding technology.

In 2020 the company also consolidated its headquarters in South Korea Through projects with giants in the banking sector, such as KB Securities, Hanwha Investment & Securities or HancomWITH, as well as its entry into the health sector thanks to the project developed for the Kangbuk Samsung Hospital.

In addition, the firm has maintained its leadership in the Latin American market, where during the past year it carried out projects with an important social impact, such as the remote life certificate system for the collection of pensions developed for Banco Supervielle or the app for fast and secure payroll advances together with the fintech TuSueldoYa!

2020 FacePhi Results Table

With the aim of gaining visibility, transparency and trust towards its investors and clients, the company began trading under the dual-listing formula, starting its journey at Euronext Growth in Paris, thus improving its presence in the European market.

On the other hand, and with the aim of offering its clients the maximum guarantees in its information security policy, FacePhi obtained iBeta certificate from NIST, ISO 30107-3, after its proof-of-life and facial biometric identity verification technology passed every attack required by this standard, one of the most demanding in the industry.

To address this growth, the company continued to focus on the professionalization of its organizational structure, which led to the incorporation of 34 new employees during the year, reaching a human team of 60 people. The objective of these new incorporations is the growth of the commercial and technical team, which will favor geographic expansion to new regions and sectors and the improvement of technology.

Change in the marketing model

FacePhi, is now in the process of growth and expansion, laying the foundations to configure itself as a large company. To achieve this, the Alicante company is carrying out a change in its marketing model, where the sale through partners gains relevance, thus being able to expand the capacity to reach the market and enter new sectors and regions more easily and quickly. .

For its performance in 2020, FacePhi won the National SME of the Year Award 2020, granted by Banco Santander and the Chamber of Commerce of Spain. This award, one of the most prestigious in the business world, recognizes the company’s work in developing cutting-edge technology and its upward trajectory in a disruptive sector.

Another notable recognition is its inclusion in the international RegTech100 list as one of the best companies in the world for regulatory compliance (regtech).

In the words of Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi, “The important milestones and recognitions that have characterized our 2020 financial year are a clear sign that the company, in its current process of growth and expansion, has taken exactly the course that investors and clients expect from it: a growing company of recognized prestige, with a highly qualified staff and solutions focused on the commercial and technological needs of the present ”, concludes the CEO of the company.