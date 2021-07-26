FacePhi closes the first semester with a 60% growth in sales

The Spanish technology company FacePhi Biometría, a leader in technology for identity verification and a company listed on the BME Growth and Euronext Growth markets, has presented its results preview for the first half of 2021 and changes in its Board of Directors.

The company gains momentum and increases its turnover to 4.15 million euros, 60% more than in the first half of 2020. This increase in turnover reflects the constant growth that the company has experienced in markets such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific, regions where in recent months it has started projects with important companies belonging to the financial sector and has taken its first steps in new sectors.

Growth and investment in structure

In its commitment to investing in its growth, FacePhi continues to strengthen and optimize its organizational structure to confidently address its roadmap. In this way, it has continued to increase its workforce and promote its marketing model supported by large international partners, such as ITSS or Revelock.

In this sense, FacePhi has closed the equator of 2021 with a team of 124 professionals, which represents a staff increase of more than 103%.

During this period, there has been an increase in the number of new clients that has been reflected in the income obtained. Due to the strong investment in growth, the company presents a Negative EBITDA of 581,734 euros, in line similar to the previous year but with an improvement of 6.2 percentage points in the EBITDA margin over sales.

“During this period, we have managed to recover the growing trend in our income, growing by more than 60% compared to the first half of 2020,” says Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi.

New markets and sectors

The consolidation of FacePhi in its main markets has been accompanied by the entry into new countries and sectors. Thus, in the first half of 2021 technology has landed in Vietnam with financial Pinetree Securities and has made a leap to Africa with the help of the Nigerian company Afrilight Technologies. In addition, recently, the Spanish firm has entered the Chilean market and opened two new sectors, that of airlines and that of sporting events, the latter with Valencia CF.

Read more

“From FacePhi we have lived this new stage as an opportunity to gain momentum, reinforcing our organizational structure to continue tackling expansion into new markets and increasing our presence in regions where we are already consolidated, such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific,” says Mira.

Changes in the Board of Directors

Last Friday, July 23, the Board of Directors took place in which Salvador Martí communicated his decision to resign of all his current positions, thus ending his stage as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO.

The Presidency of the Board of Directors will be assumed from now on by Javier Mira, current CEO and co-founder of FacePhi, and the vice presidency by Fernando Orteso, current Member of the Board of Directors, in order to maintain the growth and development of new projects in which the listed company is immersed.

In the words of Martí himself, “This decision is derived from the need for greater attention on my part in the CF Intercity project, which has recently risen in category and will soon go public.” In addition, he added, “FacePhi is a project with great growth potential and for which I continue to bet fully, so this decision will not affect my participation in the company. The expansion situation in which FacePhi finds itself and the trust in the great team of professionals that make it up, has allowed me to communicate the change with the assurance that my departure will not affect at all the good development that the company is having ”, Concludes the co-founder and maximum shareholder of the company.

According to Mira, “Salvador’s decision is brave and understandable from the point of view of an involved entrepreneur, and despite his departure I am convinced that he will continue to be very close to the FacePhi project. He has been an extraordinary traveling companion and for whom I have nothing but words of thanks. “