FacePhi, among the most bullish values ​​of BME Growth, recovers the 4 euros in the stock market

FacePhi Biometrics, sneaks between the most bullish values ​​of the Alternative Stock Market today and recovers the 4 euros in the stock market.

After a slight fall, FacePhi once again recovered the value of its securities, which in this last week experienced significant increases and manages to recover the 4 euros. In this new day, the leading company in biometric solutions for facial recognition, sneaks between the most bullish stocks on BME Growth with rises of more than 4% to 4,140 intraday.

From the business side, technology continues to grow in the banking sector and according to the words of Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi, the trend will continue to increase in the coming years “The use of biometric solutions has not stopped growing in recent years among financial institutions. It is one of the technologies that has joined the banking digitization process with the greatest force , in which the human factor and user accessibility are playing a key role.Thanks to ITSS and its long experience in software integration for banks, we hope to be a benchmark in this important digital transformation process, providing tools to companies and institutions, without forgetting that the security and privacy of the user is a fundamental point “.