FacePhi achieves two new contracts with which it enters the vertical of the airlines and in Chile

FacePhi Biometría starts the second part of the year strong. The biometric solutions company for identity verification has announced the closing of two new contracts. The first one supposes the company entry into the vertical of the airlines, while the second, signed with the financial area of ​​a company in the retail sector, implies the opening of the country of Chile. Due to the confidentiality clauses with both clients, it is not possible to reveal their identity.

The contract with the Latin American airline involves bringing FacePhi’s SelphID digital onboarding system and its Selphi facial recognition technology to all passengers, achieving verification of their identity for free access. contact to the aircraft fleet. The second project will allow ?? to request a credit card from the financial institution’s clients quickly, securely and 100% digitally, thanks to the SelphID digital onboarding system, based on the optical reading of characters for identity documents.

These new agreements represent for FacePhi between 15% and 25% of the expected turnover for the first half of 2021, being of great strategic importance for the development of the company’s business. .