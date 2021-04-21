FacePhi, a value that rises in the stock market at the same time as its business metrics

Stock and dividends

At FacePhi we always keep in mind the evolution of the long-term action, that is why we work every day so that the economic results and the company’s projects generate that growth in value that we all seek. During 2020, the share price increased by more than 62% and this 2021 we are working to attract projects, close agreements with new partners and develop products, to maintain a growth trend.

The only catalysts to drive action that we can act on are our business metrics, such as an increase in use cases for our technology or expansion to other regions and sectors. These catalysts are intended to increase turnover and, consequently, also be reflected in the share price.

We are fully confident in the solid business plan we have for the next two or three years, which aims to continue growing in three main areas:

On increase use cases of our technology, that is, to expand the scenarios in which its application is possible.

On grow geographically, consolidating our leadership in LATAM and our position in the Asian market.

On grow vertically, expanding to other sectors. Our focus clearly continues to be the banking sector, one of the most regulated, and this is helping us to penetrate other sectors such as the insurance or health sectors, where in 2020 we won our first contract. At FacePhi we want to have a solid and growing value, and the work we do we carry out with the aim of increasing capitalization and benefiting our investors.

Regarding the dividend distribution It is not foreseen in the short term, and in this stage of growth and expansion, the company’s profits are used to reinvest them in its growth.

The same as with the jump to the Continuous Market. At FacePhi we would like to take that step, but for this, we first have to meet a series of requirements, in addition to market capitalization or shareholding diffusion. It is a market to which we aspire, but for the moment the company’s plans are mainly to continue growing organically, consolidate our position as a leader in digital identity, consolidate our leadership in Latin America and our position in Asia-Pacific, in addition to open new international markets and vertical lines of business.

2020 results and business model

In the case of FacePhi, the pandemic has benefited us by generating business, since it has made many companies decide to accelerate their digitization process, at a time when the “contactless” trend is increasing due to the need to reduce physical interaction. This has been reflected in the increase in new customers who acquired our technology, which grew up to 69% during 2020. However, their budget cuts have made them generally buy license packages in a more conservative way.

In any case, due to our business model, the interesting thing is to “enter” the client, even with smaller volumes, since contracts tend to increase volumes and purchase packages as users adopt the technology. In addition, it should be noted that, although contracts have been signed, this does not necessarily mean that we are already billing those customers. In some cases, projects are in the process of development and integration and clients are not yet using our technology.

On the other hand, during 2020 we significantly increased our workforce by almost 135% with the aim of strengthening the structure of the company and being able to address the growth opportunities for which we are working. This and other expenses, such as the listing on the Euronext in Paris, have been reflected in EBITDA, but we are confident that these are investments that will have a very positive impact on the company.

Our business model is based on obtaining income through:

Discharge: (it can be by uses or by users, depending on the product): the customer can choose multiple licensing systems, although in general, they buy a prepaid package of licenses, and once they spend them, they acquire a new one. We also have perpetual licenses, where the client buys a package of uses or users that they can use in perpetuity. Finally, there is the possibility of acquiring unlimited licenses in uses or users. Logically, these licenses have a higher cost than the usual purchase of annual packages.

Support and maintenance.

Other services: For example, consulting, where we accompany the client in the implementation of technology from beginning to end.

Depending on the customer’s preferences and needs, they can buy a package with a large number of uses or users to spend over a longer period, or a smaller package, which will mean that in a shorter time will buy new licenses again.

M&A and new markets

The movement in M&A, mergers and acquisitions is being very high because there is a lot of liquidity and they are looking for growth opportunities. The technology sector is very attractive, since it has been strengthened by the pandemic and has gained relevance, and has great growth potential. At this time, from FacePhi we do not rule out a corporate operation at this level, but due to our growth situation, we are very convinced of what we can do in two or three years from now. However, before any possible opportunity, the Board of Directors would analyze and study it, as long as it is interesting for the company and for the shareholders.

On the other hand, we do not rule out growing inorganically, as we did in early 2020 with EcerticTherefore, if a good opportunity presents itself, it will be evaluated according to the needs of the business.

Regarding opening up to new markets, it should be noted that entering a new market is a slow and often complex process, as there is great regulation in different sectors, especially banking. So much the US and European markets are very attractive to FacePhi. For our part, we are working on getting clients and partners with the aim of being able to expand to these regions, but these are relationships that can be built in the medium term.

Regarding the Korean market, the introduction of our digital onboarding system has meant a before and after for Korean banks, which until now required that the opening of accounts be done in person or by videoconference. In 2019, FacePhi created a subsidiary in South Korea and in a year it has managed to sign different agreements in various sectors, such as financial, with KB Securities, Hanwha Investment & Securities and Daegu Bank; health, with NSSMART and Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, and cybersecurity and computer forensics with HancomWITH. The fact of having clients in this region, and with a team of employees exclusively dedicated to this market, helps us to strengthen our position in Asia-Pacific, an area of ​​strong demand for technology for identity verification, and that now it has become a very important market with great potential for growth and expansion.

In our positioning with respect to the competition, we have extensive experience demonstrated in multiple countries in the banking sector, one of the most regulated. Before the arrival of FacePhi in Korea, there was no possibility to open an account completely digitally. To achieve expand in the Korean financial sector our technology, we participated, supported by one of our clients, in the regulatory sandbox so that they would allow it, thus gaining the trust of the Korean authorities.

Having extensive experience in the banking sector means that, in this sense, we have a great way forward in terms of adapting our product to the needs of the sector, so we can openly offer a product endorsed by some of the best banks of the world.

Investment of the Swiss fund Nice & Green

The injection of liquidity that Nice & Green has provided us has been very important, and plays a fundamental role in our growth. This is because due to the type of products we have and our international projection, it is necessary to make a large investment, which we could not have assumed on our own. This operation has made it possible for us to grow faster, which will help us reach new regions and sectors sooner.

Communication strategy

Our communication approach is based on communicating relevant situations of change in the company, and since it has already gained traction in various markets and sectors, the number of contracts is not a direct reflection of turnover.

In addition, with the new marketing model, in some cases, the partners we work with are the ones who buy the technology and then install it in their customers, so we do not have visibility into the number of end customers. This is why the communication strategy has been changed, in order to tell the market everything that is really relevant and may represent a significant change in billing. This new communication understands as relevant to communicate:

Entry into a new market.

The boot in a new sector.

A new case of use of technology.

A new agreement with a client or partner relevant.

From FacePhi we will continue to communicate all the information that is relevant to the investor, so that it is possible to understand and follow the evolution of the business. So far this year we have released several press releases, such as the signing of new contracts: Daegu Bank in Korea, MiBanco in Peru and Argentine investtech Inviu; the signing of a new partner with a global presence in the banking sector, ITSS of Switzerland, which has more than 220 banks; or the award that we received for the National Pyme of the year 2020 from Banco Santander and the Chamber of Commerce.

